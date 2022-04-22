EMAAL Cashmere – Styling ideas for a unique look

Like an artist, Alexandra Somlo sees cashmere as a blank canvas on which ever-changing love-pieces are created with colours, knitting patterns and cuts.

A big bonus of colourful cashmere scarves: not only do they keep you super warm, but they are also versatile.

With these styling tips, fashionable variety is guaranteed:

1. The classic version

Stylish, quick and classic: with this wrap style, the scarf is placed loosely around the neck so that the two ends of the scarf hang loosely down. The look is particularly cool with a long scarf.

2. The cape

If you don't have a cape in your wardrobe yet, you can easily recreate the look with a large scarf: Unfold the scarf, drape it around your shoulders and torso, and throw one end back around one shoulder.

3. Don't tie at all

A particularly simple but stylish look: simply throw the scarf over your shoulder so that the ends of the scarf falls casually over your torso. Styling tip: Simply tie the scarf at the waist with a belt - it looks elegant and modern at the same time.

EMAAL Cashmere, oslo mint scarf, courtesy of the brand

4. The loop

Wearing the scarf as a loop is another classic and super simple way to upgrade your look. The scarf needs to be doubled around the neck and the two ends pulled through the loop created.

EMAAL Cashmere, oslo mint scarf, courtesy of the brand

5. The stole look

This wrap style gives the outfit a classy look without much effort: take a square scarf and fold it diagonally in the middle without any creases. Now simply drape the scarf over your shoulder - et voilà!

EMAAL Cashmere, oslo denim scarf, courtesy of the brand

