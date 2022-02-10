EMAAL Cashmere - The softest gift for Valentine's Day!

For some it is a day like any other, for others the "day of love" is something very special! Each year, people use Valentine's Day to thank their dearest and most important people.

No matter where you look, you can see pink campaigns in the windows of numerous stores. This year, EMAAL also wants to celebrate Valentine's Day with beautiful designs in pink, red and purple. Named after famous travel destinations around the world, each cashmere scarf represents its own attitude towards life.

Therefore, as a sleek gift, the scarves are perfect for this occasion as well as any other. A selection of this color palette can be found in the models "Berlin", "Lima", "New York" and "Sylt". Everyone is sure to find their personal favorite here. EMAAL Cashmere guarantees with this gift for heart palpitations on Valentine's Day and lets the recipient dream of breathtaking destinations.

All Pieces are available online.

Picture: EMAAL Cashmere, courtesy of the brand

