Embrace nature in everyday life with eco-friendly ingredients in wet wipes, feminine hygiene products and facial sheet masks

Over the years, nonwoven products like wet wipes, feminine hygiene products and facial sheet masks, have become some of our indispensable household items. As such products bring much convenience, they have seeped into all corners of our lives. With the increased public awareness on health and hygiene, the demand for single-use wet wipes and personal hygiene products will continue to be fueled, as the importance of protective medical equipment and sanitizing surfaces, hands and faces were thrown into sharp relief. However, as demand for single-use nonwoven products grows, so does the importance of investing in eco-friendly raw materials for such products.

Today, many consumers assume single-use wet wipes, feminine hygiene products and facial sheet masks to be derived from natural raw materials. In fact, 76% of consumers surveyed by leading fiber manufacturer Lenzing expect nonwovens such as wet wipes or facial sheet masks to be made using natural materials. However, many beauty, hygiene and personal care products in the market are still made of polyester, polypropylene and other fossil-based plastic materials.

Many leading brands of wet wipes, feminine hygiene products and facial sheet masks have been turning their attention towards identifying ways to make their products more eco-friendly. From using green alternatives in raw materials to implementing production processes that reduce waste and enhance production transparency, their shift is supported by increasing consumer awareness around sustainability. As consumers become more eco-conscious globally, there is also a greater call for clear labelling requirements on product packaging, especially around the presence of plastic materials in products and proper disposal options.

For brands within the beauty, personal care, intimate hygiene and cleaning industries seeking to replace fossil-based fibers in their current nonwoven products, one key solution is VEOCEL™ branded lyocell fibers.

Lyocell, a cellulosic fiber, is made from renewable wood sourced from sustainably managed forests. With a botanic origin, and regarded as a “nature re-imagined” solution, VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers embrace “nature” and are manufactured through an innovative, award winning closed-loop production process that nearly fully recovers its solvent and has a low chemical usage. They are tested for numerous regulated and non-regulated harmful substances that can irritate the skin or are hazardous to health. The fibers are also biodegradable in home and industrial compost, in soil, fresh and salt water conditions, and therefore can be fully reverted back to nature when disposed of properly.

VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers have also been assessed by Asthma-Allergy Denmark and approved for The Blue Label mark, confirming that the fibers have been certified to help people of all ages to take care of their skin and to prevent skin allergy.

“We have witnessed positive changes across the industry ecosystem in recent years, as consumers become more eco-conscious. They want products manufactured from trustworthy ingredients and sustainable sources, using eco-responsible processes," shared Jürgen Eizinger, Vice President of Global Nonwovens Business, Lenzing AG. "Our premium Lyocell fibers under the VEOCEL™ brand can help open up further opportunities for brands who aim to enhance supply chain transparency, allowing them to deliver sustainable promises to consumers.”

To showcase their commitment in sustainability, Lenzing has also launched certification standards for VEOCEL™ co-branded products in 2019. The industry-first approach regulates the blending of VEOCEL™ branded fibers with biodegradable and cellulosic materials only. The VEOCEL™ certification standards in turn, have led to increased interest among other brands and supply chain partners to enhance product raw material transparency and footprint.

The importance of reducing the overall impact of single-use products in the nonwovens industry is vital, as the need for products ranging from facial sheet masks to wipes to diapers and other hygiene and care items will only grow in the future.

While significant progress has been made, there is arguably much more road to cover, and it is key for brands and industry players to sustain momentum. As the industry explores ways to bring consumers more sustainable products to continue making their lives safer and healthier, it is also vital that consumers do their part to adopt more eco-friendly habits. It is also up to us to hold brands accountable to make better raw material choices, as we all play an integral role to safeguard our planet!