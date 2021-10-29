Emily Blunt to host 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

British actress Emily Blunt is scheduled to host the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA)’s annual Fashion Awards on 10 November.

Ms Blunt has long been a fashion icon since starring as an over-worked fashion editor in The Devil Wears Prada film. “Emily is one of the most talented actresses in the world. Her timeless style and elegance light up any room,” said CFDA Chairman Tom Ford in an official press release. “The wonderful thing about Emily is that she is both kind and intelligent. I have great admiration for her, and I am so happy to have her as the host of this year’s CFDA awards.”

“The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards mark the much-anticipated in-person return to our biggest fundraiser for CFDA’s scholarship programs,” CFDA CEO Steven Kolb said. “We’re also incredibly pleased to see several talented names among the nominees for the first time. American fashion is experiencing a renewed energy, and these designers play a significant role in the future trajectory of our industry.”

For American Womenswear Designer of the Year, the nominees are Catherine Holstein for KHAITE, Christopher John Rogers, Gabriela Hearst, Marc Jacobs, and Peter Do.

In the American Menswear Designer of the Year category, they are Emily Adams Bode for BODE, Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God, Mike Amiri for AMIRI, Telfar Clemens for Telfar, and Thom Browne.

The International Women’s Designer of the Year nominees are Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada, Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino, and Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus.

The nominees for International Men’s Designer of the Year are Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Dries Van Noten, Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner, Rick Owens, and Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton.