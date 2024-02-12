Empower Your Vision: Domus Academy Portfolio Competition for Scholarships to support Emerging Talents

Domus Academy is launching a portfolio competition for scholarships to support new talents willing to pursue their studies in Design, Fashion, Business and Experience areas at one of most highly ranked Design school in Milan.

From 1982, starting as one of the first post-graduate design schools in Italy, Domus Academy has been at the forefront of the design research, supporting the next-generation to be system game-changers and leaders of tomorrow, encouraging young talents to use imagination and creativity to shape the world and create the change.

Credits: Hedonic Desacralization, collection by Livia Tanasa

Fostering inclusivity and willing to support young designers, Domus Academy sets yearly different competition sessions, the upcoming one will start on 12th February to 22nd March and it is addressed to students willing to enrol to the Academic Master’s Programmes and Double Award Master’s Programmes starting in September 2024 and the 2–Year Master of Arts Programmes starting in October 2024.

By sending their portfolio by March 22nd 2024, candidates would have the chance to get a scholarship covering part of the total tuition fee, depending on the programme of interest.

Credits: Parasite, project by Andrea Eshrado, Edna Nathalie, Giulia Pireddu, Seyoun Hong

In addition, applicants to the 2-Year Master of Arts in Fashion: Design, Art & Technology starting in October 2024, will benefit also another invaluable opportunity: a jury, that will include Fashion expert and senior editors of FashionUnited, will award the best final thesis featuring the project and an interview to the designer on FashionUnited magazine and social media. This opportunity is part of a Media Partnership that Domus Academy has set with FashionUnited last October and will be available also for applicants to October 2024 intake.

Enrolling at Domus Academy, students will have the chance to experience an open international and collaborative environment where talents can work with faculty and companies on future based concepts through disruptive and cross-disciplinary design approaches.

Credits: The Grand Budapest Hotel, project by Jin Hao, Zou Yaxin, Júlia M Blasi, Ganga Harika Balla

How to enter? The competition is available online on the website .

With a BVA Doxa certified 96% Employment Rate, after graduation our students successfully move on to professional roles in design studios, major corporations and institutes. Students also expressed satisfaction with their work placements with a job satisfaction rate of 88%. Over the years, Domus Academy has received numerous awards and recognitions including the Compasso d'Oro Award for the quality of research and academic approach and the Special Badge of Excellence in Learning Experience from The Business of Fashion. It is included in the QS World University Rankings by Subject, Art & Design field, UI GreenMetric World University Rankings and THE Impact Rankings.