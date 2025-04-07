End marks 20 years of redefining menswear retail

What began as a modest storefront in Newcastle has, over the last two decades, grown into a global force in menswear retail. This year, End, the pioneering e-commerce and streetwear retailer, celebrates its 20th anniversary with an ambitious year-long celebration — a multi-sensory tribute to the cultural, creative, and commercial ethos that has defined its journey.

End's anniversary isn’t marked by nostalgia alone, but by a forward-looking programme of collaborations, activations, and limited-edition releases with some of fashion’s most revered and rising names. From Adidas and Stone Island to Salomon and Aries, End is curating more than product — it’s staging cultural events, immersive experiences, and community-driven campaigns that blur the line between retail and ritual.

Founded in 2005, End emerged as a digital native at a time when few fashion retailers had made the leap online. Its sharp focus on balancing cutting-edge streetwear with luxury labels set it apart early on, helping democratize access to globally coveted brands. Today, with flagship locations in Milan, London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Newcastle — and an online platform drawing over 10 million monthly visitors.

“The 20th anniversary isn’t just about the past,” says CEO Parker Gundersen. “It’s about appreciating the journey, the communities we’ve grown with, and the future we’re building — grounded in credibility, creativity, and curation.”

Throughout the year the retailer will unveil themed product drops and events that celebrate British subcultures and everyday icons: the rugged charm of the seaside, the colorful chaos of the corner shop, and the familiar warmth of the local pub. Each concept is a tribute to the environments that shaped its identity, steeped in British roots, yet global in ambition.

In a nod to the milestone, End and Adidas kicked off celebrations with “Tying the Knot,” a two-piece capsule collection that reimagines classic silhouettes as emblems of long-term partnership.

Over the years, End has transformed its stores into stages — community hubs for emerging artists and underground creatives. From hosting intimate gigs with Manchester’s Nemzzz to shining a spotlight on Milan’s Fanclab Records, End has continually championed the culture behind the clothing.

Notably, End was among the first to introduce the now-standard sneaker raffle model, disrupting the chaos of exclusive drops with fairness and accessibility. This spirit of innovation continues in its approach to buying, storytelling, and brand incubation.

‘Each concept was chosen to reflect End’s story over the past two decades and what has defined us: thoughtful curation, community, and British cultural influences with global appeal,” says End Senior Collaborations Design Manager, Callum Hill.