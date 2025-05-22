End turns to vintage Mizuno model for latest anniversary collaboration

Fashion retailer End has selected Mizuno's Wave Rider 10 for its latest collaboration, highlighting how retailers are increasingly mining overlooked athletic archives to create exclusive partnerships that bypass the saturated market for contemporary sneaker releases.

Originally launched in 2007, the Wave Rider 10's shock absorption technology and performance credentials offer authenticity that purely fashion-focused designs often lack, addressing market trends toward functional luxury goods.

The collaboration marks End's second anniversary partnership, as the Newcastle-based retailer leverages its 20-year milestone to secure higher-profile brand collaborations. Such partnerships have become essential revenue drivers for multi-brand retailers facing margin pressure from direct-to-consumer sales and online competition.

The 150 pound price point positions the release strategically below premium collaboration territory while maintaining sufficient margin for both partners. This pricing suggests targeting core sneaker enthusiasts rather than speculative collectors, a demographic that has proven more reliable during economic uncertainty.

Mizuno's participation reflects the Japanese brand's broader push into lifestyle markets beyond its traditional running focus. While the company maintains strong technical credibility, it has struggled to achieve the cultural relevance of competitors like New Balance, On and sportswear giants Nike or Adidas in European markets.

The collaboration's design elements - including iridescent overlays and gradient colorways - demonstrate how technical running shoes are being repositioned for fashion consumers.

End’s timing capitalises on renewed interest in 2000s-era design aesthetics, particularly among younger consumers who view the period as vintage rather than dated. The Wave Rider 10's 2007 origins place it squarely within this cultural sweet spot.