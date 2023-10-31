Enhancing Sustainable Performance: Satisfy Running and Osprey's Journey to a Mineral Kaleidoscope

In the world of high-performance gear and activewear, sustainability and innovation are becoming increasingly intertwined. A testament to this evolving landscape is the recent collaboration between Satisfy Running and Osprey, two renowned brands, as they unveil the Satisfy® Osprey® Talon™ Mineral – a collection that harnesses the power of natural mineral pigments to create a unique blend of sustainability and innovation.

This partnership combines the fit and dynamic functionality that the Osprey Talon is known for with Satisfy’s relentless pursuit of minimal distraction and maximum performance. The Osprey x Satisfy Talon Mineral is more than a backpack; it's a badge of honour for those who dare to embrace the modern and the extraordinary.

Osprey x Satisfy Talon Mineral Credits: Osprey

At the core of this collaboration is the Satisfy Mineral Dye Program, a process that harnesses the power of natural mineral pigments to create biodegradable colours. The program not only reduces environmental impact but also offers non-toxic, hypoallergenic dyes that are gentle on the skin. Furthermore, it conserves water, requiring less of it during the dyeing process compared to traditional methods.

By utilizing Satisfy's mineral dye process, Osprey's well-known Talon™ Earth pack has been transformed into a range of 10 earth-inspired hues. This limited-edition release, available from November 2nd, underlines both brands' commitment to eco-conscious practices, displaying the bluesign® product designation, a mark of consumer safety and responsible resource use.

Osprey x Satisfy Talon Mineral Credits: Osprey

The Osprey x Satisfy Talon Mineral boasts a 22L volume and a range of exceptional features:

Bluesign® product designation, ensuring a commitment to consumer safety, minimal environmental impact, and responsible resource use.

Each pack is individually dyed with natural mineral pigments, providing a unique tone that reflects the beauty of the Earth.

Advanced Airscape™ backsystem for superior comfort and breathability during your adventures.

Lidlock™ helmet attachment to carry your protective gear with ease.

Internal laptop/reservoir sleeve to keep your electronics or hydration reservoir secure.

The Satisfy® Osprey® Talon™ Mineral will be available from November 2nd in limited quantities at the respective webshops and select retailers.