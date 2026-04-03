Environmental labelling: Clear Fashion launches 'scan' feature for 27,000 textile products

France's Clear Fashion app has reached a major operational milestone; more than 27,000 products can now be scanned in-store to instantly retrieve their official environmental impact score.

The achievement comes five months after the country's government launched the French Environmental Cost scheme, a labeling initiative that entered its voluntary phase in October 2025. Through the scheme, every garment gets a numerical score based on environmental impact: the lower the number, the better. The tool considers a product's entire life, from raw material to the factory to the shop floor, as well as how easy it is to recycle or repair.

Often dubbed the 'Yuka of fashion', Clear Fashion is applying the scanning concept, already widely adopted in the food sector, to textiles. This new feature allows consumers to access a garment's environmental score by simply scanning its barcode. The deployment comes at a crucial time, as environmental labelling still struggles to gain traction with the general public.

27,000 products already indexed, from mass-market retail to luxury

The strength of this update lies in its comprehensiveness. The app makes all products whose impact has been calculated and submitted to the official government portal scannable, regardless of the technical partner (such as Clear Fashion or Fairly Made) that assisted the brand in the process:

Mass-market and high street retail: Kiabi, TEX (Carrefour), Tissaia (E.Leclerc), Okaïdi, Bonobo.

Premium and designer labels: Courrèges, Paul Smith, Soeur, Sessùn, ba&sh.

Outdoor and sustainable brands: Millet, Rossignol, Picture, 1083, Loom, Lagoped.

Access to the scan is conditional on brands having calculated their impact via the official textile environmental labelling portal. The score is expressed in impact points according to the government's methodology and quantifies the product's ecological footprint. A higher number signifies a greater impact.

Link between public authorities and the field

A pioneer since 2018, Clear Fashion has collaborated with public authorities since 2020 to define the framework for this methodology. The company is acting as an interpreter of the regulation for the end consumer by launching this feature.

“Clear Fashion acts as a practical link between brands, consumers and public authorities,” states the press release. The objective is to establish a new purchasing habit, transforming complex technical data into an instant indicator for choice.

Beyond ecology: emergence of the 'Fashion Score'

While the official environmental impact is the cornerstone of the scheme, some brands are choosing to go further. Retailers such as Sessùn, Picture and Carrefour are also displaying the 'Fashion Score'.

Rated from 0 to 100, this index provides a broader assessment of the product by incorporating criteria not covered by the strict government labelling, such as:

Social production conditions.

Toxicity and health issues.

Animal welfare.

“We are committed to transparency. Like the Nutri-Score in the food industry, the Fashion Score can become a simple benchmark to help consumers make more informed choices,” emphasises Bertrand Swiderski, CSR director at Carrefour.

Acceleration expected for autumn 2026

The volume of scannable products is expected to grow exponentially in the coming months. This momentum will accelerate by October 2026, a date when default calculation methods will simplify access to the scheme for latecomers.

With more than 400,000 users and a growing profile, Clear Fashion intends to influence consumer purchasing decisions in the coming months. This will be particularly evident during its presentations at the ChangeNOW summit, where the team will demonstrate this real-time transparency tool.