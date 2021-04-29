Erve Shop launches its first-ever capsule collection, dedicated to Winnie The Pooh

Erve Shop, Erve Europe’s online B2B shop, which was founded in May 2020 during the first lockdown, has significantly expanded its customer base over the year. Its fast order processing and easy accessibility of a wide range in licensed apparel have convinced existing and new customers to order through the new online shop.

Following on from this initial success, Erve Europe launches its first ever capsule collection, exclusively available via Erve Shop. The collection is a collaboration with the Disney team and includes Winnie-The-Pooh-themed baby clothes.

The collection itself focusses on the ‘hunny’ colours recognisable from Winnie The Pooh imagery, with soft and subtle looking prints. It’s unisex, so suitable for every baby.

This capsule collection is the first of many more to come, with a wide range of themes and in various categories.