ESDI closes the academic year with 'Limit(less)' show at La Roca Village

The Catalan design school, ESDI, presented the final collections from its latest fashion design graduating class on June 30. The school, affiliated with Ramon Llull University, held a show titled “Limit(less)”. The event took place in the underground car park of La Roca Village, the outlet centre part of The Bicester Collection.

The show reveals how younger generations are interpreting current fashion through designs that span very different styles. Classic codes, such as tailoring, corsetry and traditionally cut outerwear, are reinterpreted by the students as a canvas for experimentation.

The text continues after the images.

Design by Alejandro Relucio. Credits: ESDI.

Design by Alejandro Relucio. Credits: ESDI.

Design by Alejandro Relucio. Credits: ESDI.

Design by Polina. Credits: ESDI.

Design by Polina. Credits: ESDI.

Design by Queralt Escayola. Credits: ESDI.

Design by Judit Serra. Credits: ESDI.

Design by Judit Serra. Credits: ESDI.

Design by Judit Serra. Credits: ESDI.

Design by Adriana Jurado. Credits: ESDI.

Design by Erika Muntada. Credits: ESDI.

Design by Aina Lloch. Credits: ESDI.

Design by Sandra F. Credits: ESDI.

Design by Júlia Casán. Credits: ESDI.

Design by Carlota Izquierdo. Credits: ESDI.

The award for the best collection went to designer Andrea Criado for the project 'Una Lástima', selected from six finalists. The collection addresses the impact of trauma on daily life and its long-term effects. This translates into twisted garments, altered volumes and an aesthetic of organic decay, with mould as a metaphor for progressive deterioration.

Design by Andrea Criado. Credits: ESDI.

Design by Andrea Criado. Credits: ESDI.

The collection is framed by a reflection on the relationship between the individual and the collective in a hyper-connected generation that works from a personal perspective without losing context. The set design supported this idea with a space divided into areas marked by chairs and black carpet, creating a path where each collection had its own space within the whole.

Criado will also represent ESDI at the Cruïlla Festival on July 10 as part of the '080 x Cruïlla Proyectando Talento' initiative, promoted jointly with 080 Barcelona Fashion. There, she will present a selection of four looks from 'Una Lástima' alongside students from other Barcelona fashion schools.

The show was presented by photographer and content creator Àlex Grimà. The jury was composed of Cristina Viollaz, business director of La Roca Village; Martín Torres, co-founder of Editorial Superflua; Arnau Climent, an ESDI alumnus and founder of the brand AAA Studio; and Paula Viana, a content creator, founder of Spain Gallery and also a school alumna.

ESDI was founded in 1989 as the first Higher School of Textile Design in Spain. It was established following an agreement between more than 90 textile sector companies and institutions. These included the Ministry of Industry; the Generalitat de Catalunya; the Gremi de Fabricants; and the Spanish Intertextile Council. The school maintains its ties with companies and institutions through projects, applied research and initiatives linked to sustainability and innovation.