ESMOD Bordeaux: A New Campus Shaping The Future of Fashion

ESMOD Bordeaux has just moved to its new 1,000 m2 campus at 351 Boulevard du Président Wilson, just steps away from the renowned and much-loved “Jardin Remarquable” of Bordeaux.

A new chapter begins for ESMOD Bordeaux, marking a key milestone in the school’s development and reaffirming our ambition: to offer every student a fulfilling academic and personal experience within an environment of quality and excellence.

AN ECOSYSTEM OF CREATIVITY, CRAFTSMANSHIP, AND INNOVATION

Designed as a hub for learning, creativity, and project management, the campus brings together Fashion Design and Fashion Business in a bright, collaborative, and flexible space.

Pattern-making workshops, brand strategy rooms, textile innovation labs, 2D/3D prototyping spaces, and project zones designed to foster cross-department collaboration: everything is built to encourage learning, experimentation, interdisciplinary exchange, and dialogue. Not to mention an outdoor area perfect for breaks and relaxation, offering shared moments of connection.

We train the next generation of creators and professionals shaping the commercial, marketing, and communication strategies of fashion brands, equipping them with solid fundamentals and hands-on expertise to imagine a more responsible, forward-looking fashion, while preparing them for a wide range of both traditional and innovative careers.

STRONGER ROOTS, BROADER HORIZONS

By establishing itself in a vibrant neighborhood, ESMOD Bordeaux strengthens its local roots and deepens its connection to a region that blends heritage, quality of life, and innovation.

A city of art and culture, Bordeaux stands out as a hub for the creative industries—from La MÉCA, a hotspot for visual arts and contemporary culture, to the Bassins de Lumières, one of the world’s largest digital art centers. The local ecosystem, fueled by initiatives like Darwin and anchored by major players such as Ubisoft and Hermès, provides fertile ground for creativity and collaboration.

Within this inspiring environment, we foster exchanges between fashion, art, media, and culture through internships, projects, and educational partnerships that enhance our students’ employability and professional opportunities.

A VIBRANT CAMPUS, FOCUSED ON THE FUTURE

Beyond its architecture, this new campus embodies a belief: fashion as a language, a project, and a catalyst for action. A new chapter begins for ESMOD Bordeaux, marking a key milestone in the school’s development and reaffirming our ambition: to offer every student a fulfilling academic and personal experience within an environment of quality and excellence.

Credits: ESMOD Bordeaux

STRONGER ROOTS, BROADER HORIZONS

A city of art and culture, Bordeaux stands out as a hub for the creative industries—from La MÉCA, a hotspot for visual arts and contemporary culture, to the Bassins de Lumières, one of the world’s largest digital art centers. The local ecosystem, fueled by initiatives like Darwin and anchored by major players such as Ubisoft and Hermès, provides fertile ground for creativity and collaboration. Within this inspiring environment, we foster exchanges between fashion, art, media, and culture through internships, projects, and educational partnerships that enhance our students’ employability and professional opportunities.

Here, creativity, responsibility, and collaboration, the founding values of ESMOD, are nurtured to train talents ready to shape the fashion of tomorrow. We train the next generation of creators and professionals shaping the commercial, marketing, and communication strategies of fashion brands, equipping them with solid fundamentals and hands-on expertise to imagine a more responsible, forward-looking fashion, while preparing them for a wide range of both traditional and innovative careers.

“This new campus reflects our commitment to providing every student with an inspiring, open, and dynamic space, a place where fashion is shaped today and imagined for tomorrow."

Stéphanie Le Hir, Directrice d'ESMOD Boudreaux

Credits: ESMOD Bordeaux

ABOUT ESMOD INTERNATIONAL

ESMOD (originally École LAVIGNE) was founded in Paris in 1841 by Alexis Lavigne, imperial tailor to Empress Eugénie, advocate for the rights of Parisian artisans, inventor of the flexible measuring tape and mannequin bust, and creator of the first flat-pattern cutting methods.

Building on its heritage, ESMOD was the first school dedicated to Fashion Design and, since 1989, to Fashion Business.

With a presence in 12 countries and 18 schools, including 6 in France, ESMOD trains a new generation of international professionals each year, prepared to meet the demands of the fashion, luxury, and cultural and creative industries.

Through a teaching approach that blends knowledge transfer, craftsmanship, innovation, and research, ESMOD prepares talents ready to shape the fashion of tomorrow.

Credits: ESMOD Bordeaux

PRESS CONTACT ESMOD Paris Eltaf Ben Mahmoud eltaf.benmahmoud@esmod.com