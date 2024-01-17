ESMOD and IFM students to showcase designs in Stéphane Rolland haute couture show

Stéphane Rolland has teamed up with French fashion schools Esmod and IFM to pass on its expertise.

Stéphane Rolland will be presenting its Haute Couture spring/summer 2024 collection at 2.30pm on Tuesday January 23, as part of the official calendar for Paris Haute Couture Week.

This fashion show is the result of a partnership between the fashion house and the Paris fashion schools ESMOD and IFM, created in response to Stéphane Rolland's desire to safeguard know-how and pass it on to the next generation.

Twenty or so students, coached by the designer during the first term in the form of master classes, will have the opportunity to present their work as the first part of the fashion show. This will be the first opportunity for them to make contact with the audience of artists, celebrities, journalists, international buyers, influencers, and so on.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit from French into English by Veerle Versteeg.