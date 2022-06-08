Eton and Mondo Duplantis kick off collaboration by asking the question ”What Does it Take?”

World-record holding pole vaulter Armand “Mondo”Duplantis and Eton Shirts launch the first step in their collaboration by exploring confidence and achievement. In the first stage of the brand campaign What Does it Take? Duplantis shares his view on defining moments — what dedication and achievement really means.

The campaign is told through a visual short story in five chapters, reflecting the various stages leading up to a defining moment — in Mondo’s case, his jump. The collaboration between Mondo Duplantis and Eton is the first of its kind in Eton’s near 100-year history, with the pole vaulter becoming a recurring face in the brand’s communication on the global arena during coming seasons. Determination, dedication and strive for excellence, all mutual core values for Eton and Mondo himself, make up an important part of the narrative.

Eton and Mondo Duplantis collection ”What Does it Take?”, courtesy of the brand

