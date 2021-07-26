Eton: Brighter Days SS22

Shirt specialist Eton launches a Spring/Summer collection defined by optimism and inspired by the things that recharge and reset us as we move forward.

With a dual color scheme, Eton combines soft pastels, earthy naturals with dusty, deep tones in a collection made for Brighter Days and a bright spring and summer 2022. The prints feature tropical and floral motifs, inspired by the relaxing presence of nature, art, and the longing to explore new places.

In its Spring/Summer 22 collection, Eton also debuts several new designs, and an extensive casual assortment with effortlessly wearable essential shirts meant to be worn again and again. One of the highlights includes a new, hybrid piece - a four-way stretch shirt - that combines sportswear technology with elegant dress shirt designs. Cut from polyamide and made with a micro-hole technique for airflow and moisture control, this hybrid piece is a new wardrobe hero for men who want to look sharp and office-ready, without compromising on comfort and movability.

“The spring 2022 collection was created during a time when we were dreaming of brighter days of ease and relaxation, while longing to explore new places, “ says Sebastian, Chief Creative Officer. “We wanted to present our customers with an inspiring and contemporary collection defined by optimism and newness.“

“With new shirt and accessories categories and the large variety of casual shirts in this collection, we are once again proving that we are more than a maker of great dress shirts.“

In addition to the four-way stretch, Eton extends its T-Shirt assortment with new luxurious cotton-linen T-shirts, spun in Italy and yarn dyed in the season’s soft color scheme. Other news includes a hybrid overshirt-blazer in a luxurious linen, silk, and cotton blend.

The brand also continues to expand its accessories range with a Spring/Summer hat collection, featuring among other news a raffia straw cap, a Seagrass Panama hat, and a terry bucket hat, in soft pastel shades that match the collection’s range of terry resort shirts. The swimwear range launched as an exclusive for Summer 2021, returns in new colors and prints, the same high-end quick-dry material.

The collection will be available in stores and online at etonshirts.com in January 2022.

About ETON

Eton is a leading, global luxury men's shirt and accessories brand, founded in 1928 in the village of Gånghester, Sweden. Dedicated to quality, innovation, and style, the brand designs and makes shirts for every occasion of a man’s life, from modern dress shirts to luxurious casual and evening shirts. Refined men’s accessories offer the perfect complement. Eton reaches customers in 50 markets worldwide, through its official online store, brand stores in New York, London, Stockholm, Malmö, Copenhagen, and Frankfurt as well as some of the world's most prestigious stores, including Harrods, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tsum, Galeries Lafayette, Le Bon Marché, La Rinascente, and KaDeWe.