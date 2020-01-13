Eton Fall/Winter 2020 the Retro-Futuristic Collection

For fall | winter 2020, Eton has created a retro-futuristic collection, inspired by what the future used to look like when viewed from the past. From the modernist art movement all the way to 1980’s science fiction.

Fast-moving technology; machines, cars, and spaceships. Eton’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection is based on nostalgic ideas of the future. It features extensive new styles of Eton’s deluxe casual assortment, performance business shirts, and a range of complex hand-painted designs. From boldly reimagined paisleys to discreet micro-printed rockets – these unique in-house made artworks are also giving a playful touch to ties, scarfs and pocket squares of the finest silk and wool qualities.

Eton is also introducing new half-zip popovers, overshirts and piqué polos in a series of deluxe casual garments. The retro color palette features dusty, earthy mid blues, nougat browns, brick red and warm yellow hues, as if taken straight from a science fiction book cover.

A brand-new luxury accessory line is also launched with this collection. Highlights include a new range of cashmere-silk scarves and beanies – made and woven in Biella, Italy.