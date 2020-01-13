Eton Fall/Winter 2020 the Retro-Futuristic Collection

- Sponsor |
For fall | winter 2020, Eton has created a retro-futuristic collection, inspired by what the future used to look like when viewed from the past. From the modernist art movement all the way to 1980’s science fiction.
Fast-moving technology; machines, cars, and spaceships. Eton’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection is based on nostalgic ideas of the future. It features extensive new styles of Eton’s deluxe casual assortment, performance business shirts, and a range of complex hand-painted designs. From boldly reimagined paisleys to discreet micro-printed rockets – these unique in-house made artworks are also giving a playful touch to ties, scarfs and pocket squares of the finest silk and wool qualities.
Eton is also introducing new half-zip popovers, overshirts and piqué polos in a series of deluxe casual garments. The retro color palette features dusty, earthy mid blues, nougat browns, brick red and warm yellow hues, as if taken straight from a science fiction book cover.
A brand-new luxury accessory line is also launched with this collection. Highlights include a new range of cashmere-silk scarves and beanies – made and woven in Biella, Italy.
About Eton:
Eton is a luxury men’s shirt company founded in 1928. Ever since the start, quality and innovation have been at the very core of what the company does. With its roots in Gånghester, Sweden, it has today successfully grown into a global leading men’s shirt brand. Eton offers shirts for every occasion in a man’s life; business, casual, evening shirts and accessories including ties, bow ties, and scarves. Over the last decades, the company has continued to perfect its craft through performance fabrics, reinvention of classics and by artistic prints and designs. Eton can be found in 50 markets worldwide, in brand stores in New York, Los Angeles, London, Stockholm, Malmö, Copenhagen, Frankfurt and at some of the world’s most prestigious stores including Harrods, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Harry Rosen, Le Bon Marché, El Corte Inglés, La Rinascente and KaDeWe.