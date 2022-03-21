Eton - Holiday 2022 Collection

Eton’s Holiday collection features shirts and accessories designed for Work and Life: from striving for excellence to enjoying your time off — recharging, to return to slay another day as the expression goes. Work-life balance are keywords in this collection that captures the sharp, modern business of a dressy office, while mastering the smart, relaxed casual styles and modern evening that make for an enjoyable, stylish weekend.

Eton merges rich sources of inspiration into a cohesive collection, designed for every type of occasion. From elevated print designs, where Eton explores romance, softness, and transparency: the translucent and the opaque, to new bold and elegant statement stripes, and floral prints and patterns that seduce or add energy. Bolder, artistic prints dominate as statement accessories with contrasting pieces that add newness and style.

The color palette is dominated by timeless greys and blues in dusty colors accompanied by shades of lilacs, mole and muted electric nuances, that set off warm, seasonless shades of brown, burgundy and olive, creating an impression of effortless ease.

Celebrating the possibility of returning to elegance, the collection also features elements of glitter and stand out pieces that form the season’s boldest, expressive statements for evening in shirts and accessories. One of the absolute highlights is Eton’s unique micro collection – made for the evening of your life. The collection consists of a tuxedo shirt embellished with nearly 2000 Swarowski® crystals, and two matching accessories: a soft velvet bow tie sprinkled with Swarowski® crystals, and silk pocket square decorated with the Eton double E-logo with the exclusive crystals.

The collection is set to launch to end-customers in store, at etonshirts.com and via partnering stores November.