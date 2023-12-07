Eton's Chapters of Style collection: Elevating the Eton man's style this holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, the Eton man is gearing up for a renewed array of occasions and the new year draws closer. Eton's Chapters of Style collection offers an exquisite range of shirts and accessories crafted from luxurious fabrics in a seasonal palette and adorned with fresh prints that raise a seamless bridge between seasons.

One-of-a-kind-quality

The brand’s commitment to craftsmanship and superior quality remains evident throughout this collection through intricate weaves of mélange yarn that add depth and texture to classic silhouettes. While shirts crafted from opulent Filo di Scozia interlock fabric enhance the luxurious nature of the collection, Fine Marino wool shirts enter the spotlight, enhancing the versatility and unparalleled comfort Eton has to offer. The collection also features a range of denim essentials in rich indigo that provide a unique and natural patina fade on the fabric after many uses, making each piece a one-of-a-kind future vintage item. An Eton collection would not be complete without a personal touch from their in-house illustrator, who created a hand-painted intricate paisley design that is featured on their most popular Signature Twill shirt. An elegant pop of color to elevate any outfit.

Chapters of Style collection Credits: Eton

Refined opulence with a touch of class

Important for the Eton man's holiday and gala season is the formal dress shirts, exuding luxury and class fit for the most elegant gatherings. Adorned with intricate details and impeccable tailoring, these shirts redefine black-tie attire, embodying the epitome of sophistication. Silk Bow Ties, another jewel in the Chapters of Style collection, serve as the perfect complement to complete the gala ensemble. Crafted in Italy with the finest silk and displaying a range of textures, they are the final touch of opulence to any formal attire.

Chapters of Style collection Credits: Eton

When the festivities call for an extraordinary look, Eton unveils a luxurious satin silk shirt featuring a panel-dyed technique in a breathtaking blue colorway, reminiscent of an abstract watercolor painting. The artwork is meticulously aligned at the seams, creating an artful masterpiece.

The Chapters of Style collection caters to the Eton man, ensuring he is impeccably dressed for any occasion, be it work, a gala event or a holiday gathering. Its blend of style, comfort, and refinement offers a seamless transition between seasons, allowing the Eton man to confidently shine wherever his adventures may lead.

Chapters of Style collection Credits: Eton

Chapters of Style collection Credits: Eton

The Holiday 23 Collection will be available from end of November at Eton stores, selected retailers and online on Eton's webshop.