Eton Shirts Autumn/Winter 2019 collection Horizons

New innovative materials and a homage to ancient Egypt in Eton’s AW19 – one of the company’s most extensive collections to date.

Looking forward and moving forward – that’s what Eton Shirts AW19 collection Horizons is all about. By taking what’s good from the past and blending it with new innovative ideas, Eton’s design team has created luxurious garments adapted for a modern man on the move. Patterns and color pallets in this collection pays homage to the esthetics of ancient Egypt and can be found in many different pieces of the collection

– on both shirts and accessories.

Ranging from subtle and playful business attires to casual out-of-office styles, the collection is Eton’s most extensive in terms of the variety of styles offered. Complex hand-painted prints are mixed with discrete micro patterns and textured luxe causal looks.

Eton’s inveterate fabric innovations are on large display this season. Along with Eton characteristic tech fabrics, crease-resistant and natural stretch in 100 % cotton, as well as crease-resistant flannel, sustainable materials such as Cotton-Tencel and yak wool are now becoming staples.

Eton is also expanding its product line by adding over shirts inspired by classic sports jackets and a luxurious beanie made of 100 % Italian wool – in a true Eton spirit.