Eton Showcases Spring Summer 2025 Collection at Pitti Uomo: A Fusion of Sartorial Excellence and Coastal Charm

This June, journey to the heart of Florence where Eton unveils its Spring Summer 2025 Collection at the prestigious Pitti Uomo Fair. Set within the historic Fortezza Da Basso, the brand's exhibition merges the charm of a tropical seaside resort with the crisp lines of Scandinavian design, creating a captivating menswear experience. Renowned for their impeccably tailored dress shirts, Eton presents a line inspired by the architectural marvels of Barcelona, reflecting the serene dawn hues and the dynamic urban pulse.

Sartorial Excellence Meets Laid-back Elegance

Eton’s latest collection, "La Primavera," promises a refreshing take on menswear with a focus on light business blues and muted tones, infused with vibrant seasonal colors. Linen takes center stage at the exhibition, complemented by a lively color palette. Known for their distinct prints, Eton doesn’t disappoint this season, showcasing a series of expressive prints, including bespoke hand-painted designs by their in-house print designer. Witness firsthand Elevated Poplin Dress Shirts, crafted from 120-thread-count organic Supima cotton, redefining luxury with mother-of-pearl buttons and precise stitching. Explore how Eton’s designs cater to all facets of a man’s life, from professional engagements to leisurely weekends. The collection features innovative pieces such as the Cotton Linen Silk Polos and Structured Fine Knit Overshirts, designed for effortless style and supreme comfort, seamlessly transitioning from boardroom sophistication to relaxed resort elegance.

A Premier Exhibition Space

Pitti Uomo provides the perfect backdrop for Eton’s elegant and relaxed collection. The exhibition space, inspired by the effortless blend of Scandinavian minimalism and the vibrant atmosphere of a tropical locale, showcases the collection in its elemental form—luxurious, detailed, and infinitely wearable.

Prepare to be captivated by a collection that celebrates both innovation and tradition in menswear. Visit Eton at Pitti Uomo this June and immerse yourself in a world where menswear meets paradise, and every piece tells a story of sophistication and style.

Event Details Dates: June 11 - 14, 2024

Location: Padiglione Centrale, Piano Inferior, W1, Fortezza Da Basso, Florence

About Eton

Eton is a leading global luxury men’s shirt and accessories brand founded in 1928 in Sweden. Dedicated to quality, innovation and style, Eton offers a wide assortment of shirts and accessories for every occasion. Their products are available in 50 markets worldwide through EtonShirts.com, as well as flagship stores located in New York, London, Stockholm, and Malmö. Additionally, Eton is featured in some of the leading department stores worldwide such as Harrods, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harry Rosen, Printemps, Le Bon Marché, KaDeWe, and Lane Crawford.