Eton unveils their Fall Winter 2026 collection: A Study in Texture and Form

For Fall Winter 2026, Eton builds on nearly a century of shirtmaking expertise with a more considered approach to dressing: less by occasion, and more by material, silhouette, and ease. The collection reflects a wardrobe built around versatility and longevity, and pieces that only get better with time.

Refined in both silhouette and composition, the collection centers on fewer, carefully developed styles where Eton's heritage craftsmanship is felt in fabric, fit, and finish. Texture becomes a defining element throughout, with weight, structure, and surface bringing depth and character to each look.

The dress shirt remains at the core of the collection, with updated fall styles and blue emerging as a key seasonal color. In casual shirts, the Oxford stands out as a must-have.

Credits: Eton

As layering season begins, the collection moves into richer textures and warmer materials, with fall pieces shaped by fabric, fit, and construction. At the center of the collection is an Eton-exclusive cashmere and wool yarn developed to combine ultra-softness with distinct texture. Woven across a selection of key pieces, including a vest, a blazer, a jacket and, for the first time in Eton’s history: a coat.

Credits: Eton

This focus on material development runs through the season’s shirting, tailoring, and knitwear. The brand works with leading Italian textile partners, from fine woven fabrics by Vitale Barberis Canonico, family-owned since 1663, to specialist Italian knitwear, bringing fabric expertise and precise craftsmanship into a modern Fall Winter wardrobe.

The palette is grounded in muted neutrals, stormy blues and greys, earthy greens, and rich browns. Together, the colors and materials create a calm, cohesive wardrobe built to last.

Available in stores and online from late July and throughout the season.

Credits: Eton