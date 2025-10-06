Eton welcomes Maggie Gyllenhaal as Brand Ambassador

In a bold move that challenges conventions and asserts a new kind of elegance, Eton appoints Maggie Gyllenhaal as their new brand ambassador—marking a defining moment in the menswear space. As the first woman to represent the Swedish brand—long synonymous with refined shirting—Gyllenhaal doesn’t just wear the brand, she reframes it. The Academy Award-nominated actor, director, writer and producer brings a magnetic blend of intellect, artistry, and edge, offering a vision of timeless style that feels both powerful and deeply personal.

Acclaimed for her fearless creative vision and nuanced on-screen portrayals, Gyllenhaal offers a personal and considered take on an iconic menswear staple: The dress shirt. On set, she brought a rare energy—thoughtful, collaborative, and unmistakably hers. Her approach reflects a new era of style—where identity, intellect, and understated confidence intersect, and where classics are reinterpreted through the lens of the individual: an invitation to make Eton your own.

Photographed by fellow New Yorker Gray Sorrenti, the Eton x Maggie Gyllenhaal campaign presents a series of intimate portraits that explore the power of reimagining traditional menswear codes—with the ease of a woman making the space her own. Worn across four shirts created exclusively for Gyllenhaal through Eton’s Custom Made tool, the dress shirt becomes both canvas and character—reinterpreted without losing its timeless appeal.

“Maggie embodies everything we admire: intellect, and an instinctive sense of style,” says Janelle Hallberg, Brand and Communications Director at Eton. “She represents the shift in menswear—a move toward deeper cultural resonance, individuality, and relevance—and brings that clarity to Eton.”

In that spirit, Gyllenhaal reframes traditional notions of tailoring, offering a contemplative view of self-expression and refinement.

An audacious woman in a man’s shirt. A director in full creative control. A wardrobe anchored by intent. Gyllenhaal brings fresh depth to the timeless shirt—reasserting it as a symbol of character, elegance, and new dress codes. Her presence isn’t just aspirational—it’s resonant. The perfect partner for a brand rooted in legacy and now boldly evolving.

Founded in 1928, Eton has long stood for Swedish craftsmanship and sartorial precision. Today, the brand continues to evolve by collaborating with voices who push the menswear narrative forward. Maggie Gyllenhaal isn’t just the right ambassador—she’s a reflection of what it means to lead with character and distinction.

About Eton

Founded in Sweden in 1928, Eton is a global menswear brand, renowned for their expertise in shirt making. The brand combines heritage craftsmanship and timeless style with an unwavering dedication to quality. Eton is available in over 50 markets worldwide, with flagship stores in key cities such as New York, London, Stockholm and Malmö.

About Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal is an Academy Award-nominated actress, director, producer and screenwriter whose career is full of thought-provoking and groundbreaking performances. Most recently, Gyllenhaal made her feature directorial debut with her adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel THE LOST DAUGHTER, starring Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, and Jessie Buckley, for which she also wrote the screenplay. The film went on to be nominated for three Academy Awards for Best Actress (Colman), Best Supporting Actress (Buckley) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Gyllenhaal). The film also won Gyllenhaal three Film Independent Spirit Awards, a Gotham Award, The Venice Film Festival’s “Golden Osella” Award for Best Screenplay; a Directors Guild of America Award, and a New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best First Film to name a few.

Next, Gyllenhaal will write, direct, and produce THE BRIDE!, a reimagining of James Whale’s 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein and Mary Shelley’s classic novel. With Warner Brothers at the helm, the film will star Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Annette Bening, Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, and Jake Gyllenhaal and is set to release on March 6, 2026.