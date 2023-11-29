Eton x The Beatles: Igniting the spirit of style & genius

Sartorial Art expertise fused with art and craftsmanship - Eton announces a highly anticipated collaboration with legendary British Brand, The Beatles.

This exciting collaboration brings forth a limited-edition collection that seamlessly merges the worlds of music and menswear. Launching this fall, the inaugural release features a stunning series of eight shirts, each elegantly presented in a bespoke green box reminiscent of The Beatles’ Apple record label. The fusion of just the right dose of nostalgia enhances the overall experience. Subsequent drops will introduce an array of creative shirts and complementary accessories, including ties, scarves, and pocket squares.

Conceptualized by Eton's visionary Creative Director, Sebastian Dollinger, a lifelong fan of The Beatles, the collection serves as an ode to the band's expansive discography. Drawing profound inspiration from their vast musical repertoire, each piece showcases unique artistic reinterpretations of the iconic elements from the band's storied history.

Transforming The Beatles legendary discography and artwork into a nostalgic yet modern collection was by far a true honor. Sebastian Dollinger, Creative Director, Eton

An ode to an iconic band

Expect significant moments in The Beatles' history to be brought to life, including an allover print with a playful nod to the infamous Abbey Road crossing and another shirt adorned with an all-over print inspired by the Revolver album’s iconic artwork. Dollinger also recreated John Lennon's shirt from the "Get Back" documentary that followed the band’s recording of their Let it Be album. Additionally, the collection includes a modernized version of Paul McCartney's shirt from the documentary, transformed into fine Italian silk for a contemporary twist.

This collection of modern memorabilia is a sartorial testament to Eton’s fusion of superior quality and style while simultaneously highlighting the brand’s exquisite craftsmanship of incorporating their signature prints and artwork into the construction. Meticulously crafted using the finest fabrics captures the brand’s homage to The Beatles' most memorable moments, including their groundbreaking music, iconic album covers, and their impact on popular culture.

As a series of limited-edition releases, this collection promises to become instant collector’s items for Beatles’ fans and menswear enthusiasts alike. The first release is set to make its debut this fall exclusively on the brand's website, selected Eton stores, and all Harry Rosen stores in Canada.

About Eton

Eton is a leading global luxury men’s shirt and accessories brand founded in 1928 in Sweden. Dedicated to quality, innovation and style, Eton offers a wide assortment of shirts and accessories for every occasion in a man’s life. Their products are ava in 50 markets worldwide through the webshop as well as flagship stores located in New York, London, Stockholm and Malmö. Additionally, their products are available at high-end retailers such as Harrod’s, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Ave, Galeries Lafayette, Le Bon Marché and KaDeWe.