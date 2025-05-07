Eton x Tretorn: A Scandinavian spin on off-court cool

Two of Sweden’s most iconic brands, Eton and Tretorn, have joined forces for a unisex capsule collection that blends elevated tailoring with tennis inspired cues. Drawing from their shared heritage and commitment to quality, the collaboration celebrates Scandi cool at its most versatile and effortless.

The Eton x Tretorn capsule is a fresh interpretation of prep classics through a sportif lens. The collection includes laid-back striped shirts, varsity-style luxurious heavy knit cardigans and vests, tailored track trousers and shorts, and reworked Nylite sneakers with playful, mix-and-match laces. Crafted in organic cotton, Italian twills and knits, and premium suede, each piece reflects both brands’ dedication to craftsmanship and function, refined yet built to move.

Eton x Tretorn collection campaign Credits: Eton by James Harvey Kelly

”The style of the capsule is distinct for both of us and marks a major moment for Eton, our first full-look collection. Originally inspired by a vintage tennis aesthetic that blends our respective brand's signature design, craftsmanship and heritage. It’s versatile, modern, and a standout mix of tailoring with a sportif edge.” Mija Bladmo, Assortment Director at Eton.

The collection is defined by a collegiate color palette of deep green, navy, both brands’ respective brand colors paired with eggshell white and sandy beige. Eton’s tailoring heritage is felt in the fine details, club collars, regimental stripes, and impeccable craftsmanship, while Tretorn’s performance roots ground the designs in streetwise ease.

“Tretorn was among the first sneaker brands to emerge in the early 1900s, with our Nylite model becoming an iconic tennis shoe decades later. In collaboration with Eton, we've reimagined the Nylite with a contemporary twist, blending classic tennis-inspired aesthetics with fun details that allow for a personal expression for an off-court playground look.” Carl-Henrik Hallèn, Head of Design at Tretorn.

An elevated approach to retro nostalgia

From vintage references to new silhouettes, the collection hits a cultural sweet spot: the perfect balance of retro and nostalgia paired with elevated and ease. Whether worn as a complete look or styled separately, the collection is designed for relaxed dressing, city to weekend, studio to street.

As Janelle Hallberg, Brand Communications Director at Eton, puts it: “Eton and Tretorn share an appreciation for the off-court aesthetic. Combining it with our DNA within craftsmanship and heritage led to this dynamic collection, a fresh take on classics that pairs Eton’s expert tailoring with Tretorn’s performance-driven sensibility.”

Shot by James Harvey Kelly and styled with relaxed confidence, the campaign captures that essence, Scandinavian sportiness with a new attitude and where craftsmanship meets the next generation.