Eton’s Signature Twill Shirt Recognized by Forbes Vetted as Best Dress Shirt of 2026

Now recognized by Forbes Vetted as Best Dress Shirt of 2026, the piece marks a new moment of recognition for a product that has long been central to the Swedish brand’s identity.

Founded in Sweden in 1928, Eton’s approach has always been grounded in quality and craftmanship; where design is reduced to what really matters and is built into every detail. That perspective carries through the Signature Twill shirt. Clean in expression. Considered in construction. Designed to function without excess.

The fabric itself is developed with long-standing Italian weaving partners, where expertise in cotton refinement meets Eton’s shirtmaking standards. A smooth wrinkle- resistant twill with a perfect luster made from premium cotton. It holds its structure while remaining undeniably comfortable against the skin and body.

There’s a certain simplicity to it. A shirt that sits right from the moment you put it on, and stays that way throughout the day. Structured without rigidity. Refined without excess. It moves easily between settings—work, travel, occasion—casual or formal, depending on how you style it.

For Forbes Vetted, Forbes’ editorial platform for product reviews and recommendations, the evaluation focused on construction and wear, noting: “Top notch, incredible hand feel, a luster that screams luxury.”

Rather than seasonal reinvention, the Signature Twill has been shaped through iteration. Adjusted, refined, and maintained over decades. A reflection of a Scandinavian approach to design, where longevity and function define value. Available across multiple fits and a full range of colors, the Signature Twill shirt continues to anchor Eton’s collections. Not by changing what it is, but by remaining consistent in how it performs.