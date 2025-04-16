EU flags surge in unsafe Chinese cosmetics

Brussels has raised the alarm over a surge in unsafe cosmetic imports from China, with the European Commission warning on Wednesday that cosmetics now account for a third of all dangerous product alerts across the EU.

The findings, published in the EU’s annual Safety Gate report—its rapid alert system for hazardous non-food products—highlight a growing threat to consumer health. The cosmetics category topped the list of reported product classes, with authorities identifying a worrying prevalence of banned substances, including BMHCA, a synthetic fragrance prohibited in the EU since March 2022.

A staggering 97 per cent of the cosmetic products flagged were found to contain BMHCA, a chemical compound listed by the European Chemicals Agency as harmful to fertility, a potential endocrine disruptor, and a known skin allergen.

Other hazardous materials were also identified across product categories, with cadmium, nickel, and lead detected in jewellery, and allergenic fragrances in body oils. Synthetic chemicals typically used to soften plastics—such as phthalates—were found in some clothing items, underlining the breadth of the safety concerns.

The Commission is responding with tighter enforcement, announcing plans for the first-ever product safety sweep of online marketplaces. The coordinated investigation will see national authorities simultaneously audit e-commerce platforms to identify non-compliant goods, with a focus on adherence to the new General Product Safety Regulation, which comes into force later this year.

The sweep is designed to enhance the safety of products sold online, particularly those entering the EU market via third-party sellers and cross-border e-commerce hubs.

For the fashion and beauty sectors, particularly those sourcing from or manufacturing in China, the message is clear: regulatory scrutiny is intensifying. Brands may need to double down on compliance, particularly as online sales become increasingly central to retail strategies.