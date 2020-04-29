European Bridal Week announces new dates

We all belong to a global bridal community, and we all are standing strong for the celebration of fashion, for creativity in design and diversity in the industry. The passion we share for these huge and small miracles in bridal is what truly unites us.

And exactly this is driving us forward at United Fairs BV; to stage a world-leading show for the bridal industry in times like these.

European Bridal Week will now take place from 4- to 6 July 2020. | Because Passion Unites Us.

After thoroughly thorough and heedful consideration, this decision was taken following detailed consultation with Messe Essen and in cooperation with our exhibitors.

“The actual developments still make us push our own boundaries.” says Siegrid Hampsink, Event Director of European Bridal Week. “But this is what we stand for, and we are more than happy to go the extra mile for our exhibitors and visitors alike in order to accommodate the genuine needs of the trade. With the doors of European Bridal Week 2020 opening at the beginning of July, we as the organisers will be placing the health and well-being of everybody attending as a first priority.

With the experience and knowledge of a professional and with the successful handling of an international bridal show as European Bridal Week in Essen in Germany, all exhibitors and visitors can have trust in us when we take decisions about critical situations; this in the interests of their safety but even more to support them within the bridal industry. Because Passion Unites Us.”

European Bridal Week will be the hub of bridal, with high-class brands unveiling their newest collections to secure an early delivery for retailers, and with a brilliant mix and diversity of designs on the show floor giving visitors inspiration for the upcoming season.

If you have any questions, please get in touch and email us at siegrid@europeanbridalweek.com

We are looking forward to seeing you in Essen,

Team European Bridal Week