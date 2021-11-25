European Fashion Accelerator brings new opportunities for East European designers

The annual European Fashion Accelerator (EFA) program was held in Prague this month and aims to support talented students in the creative industries in Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, also known as the Visegrad Group or the V4. The EFA platformd functions as an effective bridge between the creative and business aspects of the industry.

This year’s designers were selected by an international panel and include Kristina Honcarivova and Anezka Mackova from the Czech Republic, Anna Sibitka and Yaxian Feng from Hungary, Lukasz Kubinski and Kamila Majka-Dziedzic from Poland and Juliana Brnakova, Natalis Repkovska and Adela Babinska from Slovakia.

Image: European Fashion Accelerator 2021

The EFA aims to improve each student’s professional knowledge and practical experience in the fashion industry by giving them a platform for development and PR exposure. Some of its projects and mentoring include fashion show’s of selected designer’s capsule collections, lectures held by international industry figureheads, panel talks with fashion business professionals, workshops as well as networking space.

Founded in 2012 by Unique One Events (producer of Unique Fashion Week in the Czech Republic and Kosice Fashion Week in the Slovak Republic) the program receives support from the Visegrad Fund.