Eve in Paradise Enters The Summer With its SS24 Collection

Sunset Boulevard

eve in paradise starts the 2024 summer season with fresh, feminine sorbet shades. The color scheme remains bright, but is less intense than last summer. Lime green, mint, strawberry sorbet and rose are combined with neutral silver gray and fresh white. The look is defined by individual, exclusive prints in a retro 60s and 70s look. Pucci inspiration and trendy graphic designs dominate the style. Floral florals and stripes complement the feminine and modern theme. Cozy, feathery printed chunky knits, casual cotton sweaters and cardigans complement each other and stand for "ready to wear" in the early, fresh spring months. Rib play, block stripes and color block effects provide sportiness and cool casualness. Feminine, body-hugging knits, polo collars and structures provide innovation alongside casual, relaxed oversized shapes and modified fine-knit basics.

Credits: Picture: eve in paradise, courtesy of the brand

Ocean Breeze

Nomen est Omen, maritime stripes inspired by striped Breton sailor shirts on casual, pithy cotton knits form the sporty basis of the theme. Palm and orange motifs convey a touch of wanderlust and are inspired by the tropical islands of distant lands and maritime exoticism. The colorfulness in this theme consists of the intense blue tones of the sea, as well as the radiant, soft blue nuances of the sky. Fresh, exciting and new is the combination with a soft shrimp tone and neutral white and beige. Fine knit on high-quality, noble natural materials, linen and cotton are processed into casual, innovative knit basics. Dreamlike prints on fine knits, shirts and airy cotton fabrics, as well as on crêpe viscose with tile motifs, oranges and palm fronds take these inspirations and are skillfully combined and patched. They bring feminine flair and a touch of boho romance to the sporty/casual Ocean Breeze theme.

Credits: Picture: eve in paradise, courtesy of the brand

Miss Sunshine

In this theme, too, the name says it all. Bright yellow tones and fresh white embody sunny summeriness. The theme is rounded off by neutral beige and white. The beautiful, individual prints in the pattern mix typical of eve a paradise, as well as patch prints on flowing viscose are inspired by both ethnic elements and modern retro graphics. The design language is casual, airy and summery. We also show our well-known mix of sporty and feminine elements in this theme. Fashionably interpreted, trendy viscose satin with sporty details such as cargo pockets and blouson shapes ensure casualness and cool urbanity. Linen blends on summery dresses and blouses, as well as crisp cotton poplin round out the look. Fine knits in fine linen yarns with structures, prints and ajour patterns, sporty chunky knits in new tapestry yarns with block stripes and color accents, and shirts with placed motifs complete the fashionable look.