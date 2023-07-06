Eve in Paradise SS24: Vibrant Summer Storytelling

Eve in Paradise introduces us to their new SS24 collection. This ensemble of designs, neatly arranged into three themes - 'Sunset Boulevard', 'Ocean Breeze', and 'Miss Sunshine', offers a tasteful exploration of summer aesthetics. Each theme captures unique elements of the season, subtly transitioning from gentle retro vibes to relaxed maritime tones, finally resting in the lively brightness of summer. This collection elegantly encapsulates the varied moods of the season, providing a soothing palette for the warmer months.

Sunset Boulevard

Eve in Paradise ushers in Summer 2024 with a collection that embraces fresh, feminine sorbet shades. The 'Sunset Boulevard' theme leads with less intense but equally vibrant hues compared to the last season. Lime green, mint, strawberry sorbet, and rose mingle with silver gray and fresh white, exuding a retro 60s and 70s vibe. Pucci-inspired graphics and floral prints define this collection. Chunky knits and casual cotton sweaters are the go-to for early spring months, while block stripes and color block effects add sportiness. The inclusion of body-hugging knits and polo collars introduces a touch of innovation.

Credits: eve in paradise, courtesy of the brand

Ocean Breeze

Next, the 'Ocean Breeze' theme draws upon maritime aesthetics, particularly the iconic Breton sailor shirts. The sporty cotton knits adorned with palm and orange motifs inspire wanderlust and evoke images of distant tropical islands. The color palette is a symphony of sea-inspired blues, accented by soft shrimp tones and neutral white and beige. The fine knits, airy cotton fabrics, and crêpe viscose bear dreamy prints and patches, adding a feminine flair and a hint of boho romance to this sporty-casual theme.

Miss Sunshine

The 'Miss Sunshine' theme is a brilliant homage to summer, characterized by bright yellow tones and fresh white, complemented by neutral beige. The collection features unique prints on flowing viscose inspired by both ethnic and modern retro graphics. Eve in Paradise's signature mix of sporty and feminine elements is showcased in trendy viscose satin with cargo pockets and blouson shapes, ensuring a casual and cool urban vibe. The theme is completed by linen blends on summer dresses, crisp cotton poplin, fine knits with structural and ajour patterns, and sporty chunky knits with block stripes and color accents.

This SS24 collection from Eve in Paradise is a refreshing blend of color and pattern, merging the nostalgic with the contemporary. It subtly shifts from the brightness of 'Sunset Boulevard' to the cool tranquility of 'Ocean Breeze', and finally to the radiant warmth of 'Miss Sunshine', all the while maintaining a stylish cohesiveness.

Credits: eve in paradise, courtesy of the brand