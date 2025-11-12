Even Realities expands vision for wearable design

Shenzhen-based Even Realities, known for its minimalist approach to wearable technology, has unveiled two new products that blur the line between fashion accessory and intelligent device: the Even G2 Display Smart Glasses and the Even R1 Smart Ring.

Positioned as the next evolution in discreet, human-centred design, the launch highlights a broader shift in the wearables market — from overt tech statements to pieces that integrate seamlessly with personal style. The G2 glasses feature lighter materials, refined silhouettes, and subtle AI-driven functions such as real-time translation and conversational support, while the R1 ring enables gesture control and health tracking in a form closer to fine jewellery than traditional tech.

Founder and chief executive Will Wang, a former Apple designer, says the brand’s aim is to create technology that “disappears into everyday life.” This design-first perspective places Even Realities closer to eyewear brands such as Mykita or Lindberg than to conventional consumer electronics companies.

The G2 smart glasses retail for 599 pounds (approximately 699 euros) and the R1 smart ring for 239 pounds (approximately 269 euros). The products arrive as competition in the smart eyewear space intensifies. Meta, in partnership with Ray-Ban, reported that its second-generation smart glasses sold out in several markets earlier this year, signalling rising consumer interest in technology that feels wearable, not wearable tech.

With distribution through its own online store and plans to open a developer-led platform later this year, Even Realities is positioning itself as a quiet but credible player in the growing premium wearables market, one where design, discretion, and everyday usability are increasingly key to success.