Even while in a cocoon, transformation is happening with HE!

HE’s latest collection (Fly Butterfly!) was equally created during unprecedented times and thus, continues to reflect the emotional states — from the highest peaks to the deepest valleys — that I, founder and designer behind HE, had to undergo during the past two years. However, it is also an ode to new life and new ways of being that were instilled during these times. And as the night is darkest before dawn, so does the sun of spring suddenly breaking through the gloom and igniting life once again. Shedding the shell, we long for a fresh new beginning. We are ready to emerge from the cocoon and embrace beauty and life with lightness of heart and ease of mind.

The garments fly free. Asymmetrical shapes play with the wind and flatter the body. Concealing intrigues, revealing excites. This is Fly Butterfly! A rejuvenation and freedom, remembering life is ephemeral and precious. A bittersweet transformation from the comfort of stillness toward the fizzy demand of possibility. And on the knife-edge between a light melancholy of a receding past and a gathering future, here is now. The only time that ever is. And now we have wings!

Fly Butterfly fly!

HE, Fly Butterfly Collection, courtesy of the brand

