Exciting brand-new launch: Limited Edition Merrell Antora 3 x Sweaty Betty in Hot Pink

Between the new Barbie movie, the Eras Tour, and Coachella outfits, pink is sure to be having a moment this spring with “Barbiecore” already trending.

In collaboration with London-based Sweaty Betty, Merrell has launched a hot pink limited run of its Antora 3 trail shoe. Through their shared values of empowering women to get outside and move their bodies in the outdoors, the Merrell Antora 3 x Sweaty Betty was born.

The Antora 3 is Merrell’s best-selling women’s trail running shoe – and, this collaboration will offer an entirely hot pink version of the shoe and feature the Sweaty Betty logo on the tongue. It’s perfect to take from the trail to brunch, Coachella, the movies, and back.

The Antora 3 just got better - key updates include a more durable upper for over foot protection, a softer and more responsive midsole with FloatPro Foam™ pods strategically placed under the heel and forefoot where you need extra cushion the most, and a new grip-enhancing design to the outsole made by our partners at Vibram®. The Antora 3 updates will ensure you’re comfortable and capable when you make your miles wild on trail.

Features:

Breathable mesh and TPU upper

100% recycled laces and webbing

Padded collar

External rear sling locks in the heel

100% recycled breathable mesh lining

100% recycled mesh footbed cover

Cleansport NXT™ treated for natural odor control

50% recycled removable EVA foam footbed

Rock plate for protection

Forefoot and heel cushioning pods

Super Rebound Compound midsole provides durable shock absorption to help reduce torque and allow for a smooth transition into the midfoot

Vibram® TC5+ outsole provides exceptional traction for outdoor multi-sport activities, formulated exclusively for Merrell

Image: Merrell x Sweaty Betty

The Merrell Antora 3 x Sweaty Betty is now available on Merrell's website.