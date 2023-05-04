Exclusive archival prints: Eton unveils a collection of limited edition shirts

By repurposing existing fabrics for a new purpose, the design team at Eton has taken a renewable approach with a carefully curated selection of easy-to-wear, timeless designs that will weave in a touch of nostalgia and style to your shirt collection. Within their commitment to reduce their environmental impact, Eton has breathed new life into archival fabrics to offer a unique collection that will inspire the Eton man to experience the heritage of Eton in a modern way.

With a nostalgic angle along the lines of “Yesterday’s Idols for Tomorrow’s Icons,” the design team took a deep dive into the archives and explored exclusive prints and fabrics from previous collections, alongside notable shirt designs. A collection comprised of nine different vertical stripe pattern was created, each piece crafted with the highest quality of elegant twills to lightweight poplins. The capsule range is available in Eton’s slim and contemporary fit, which provides a timeless aesthetic that effortlessly blends classic design with contemporary flair.

Image: Eton, courtesy of the brand

Image: Eton, courtesy of the brand

This collection is just the beginning, as Eton will explore other stories for the future of Eton Archive. As the collection features only a limited number of shirts, it is a must-have for anyone looking to own a piece of Eton's history. And with only a limited number of shirts available, this is a collection you don't want to miss out on. The collection is available at Etonshirts.com on April 29th.

About Eton

Eton is a leading global luxury men’s shirt and accessories brand founded in 1928 in the village of Gånghester, Sweden. Dedicated to quality, innovation, and style, the brand designs and makes shirts for every occasion of a man’s life, from modern dress shirts to luxurious casual and evening shirts. Refined men’s accessories offer the perfect complement. Eton reaches customers in 50 markets worldwide through its official online store, brand stores in New York, London, Stockholm, Malmö, Copenhagen, as well as some of the world’s most prestigious stores, including Harrods, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Galeries.