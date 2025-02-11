Expansion into the DACH and French markets: Summum’s step forward

Summum, the Amsterdam-based fashion label, is known for its unique blend of timeless design and contemporary flair. Having established a strong foothold in the Dutch market, the brand now sets its sights on the DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) and French markets. With a strategic approach that highlights its Dutch roots, outspoken designs, and customer-centric ethos, Summum is well-positioned to enter these diverse regions.

FW25 CampaignCredits: Summum

Summum’s distinctive brand identity

Summum’s brand identity is rooted in its commitment to quality, perfect fits, and a personal approach. The collections, which include modern, wearable pieces, cater to women of all ages who value femininity, authenticity, and outspokenness. "Summum is more than just clothing; it’s a mindset,” the team emphasizes. Every aspect of the design process, from concept to launch, is handled in-house to maintain the brand’s integrity and authenticity.

Striking colors and extraordinary prints are central to Summum’s appeal. These elements, combined with thoughtful tailoring, create a versatile wardrobe that transitions seamlessly across different occasions. Summum’s focus on timelessness ensures that pieces from one collection can easily pair with items from another, offering customers flexibility and value.

Understanding regional nuances

The DACH and French markets present unique opportunities and challenges. Summum has invested time in understanding the cultural and stylistic differences that shape consumer behavior in these regions.

German consumers prioritize practicality, functionality, and high-quality craftsmanship. Summum caters to these preferences by offering well-fitted wardrobe staples, such as trousers with extended sizes and lengths, and timeless pieces designed for versatility and durability.

French consumers lean towards sophistication and effortless chic. They are drawn to elegant yet statement designs. Summum’s collections, featuring varieties of prints and refined blouses, resonate with this audience, allowing them to mix-and-match for a polished look.

Summum adapts its collections to meet these preferences without losing its signature aesthetic. For example, tailored trousers and fitted styles appeal to German shoppers, while outspoken, sophisticated designs cater to French tastes.

Design Philosophy: timeless and versatile

Summum’s design philosophy revolves around creating collections that cater to diverse lifestyles while remaining timeless. “We aim to provide the building blocks for a wardrobe that works,” the team explains. Each collection is a balance of casual and feminine styles, with some standout pieces for special occasions.

Storytelling is an integral part of the brand’s creative process. Every campaign, magazine, and lookbook is meticulously curated to reflect Summum’s ethos. From the choice of photo shoot locations to the materials used in the collections, everything aligns with the Summum mindset: quality, modern femininity, and authenticity.

Positioning and retail partnerships

Summum’s global appeal is evident in its presence across boutiques and multi-brand stores in Europe, with the DACH and French markets as key export regions. Collaborating with experienced local agencies, Summum identifies retail partners that align with its vision and values. These partnerships ensure the brand is presented effectively to local customers.

To support retailers, Summum provides branded materials such as logo matrix frames with seasonal imagery and in-store magazines that highlight the brand’s story and relevance to its target audience. This localized approach helps retailers connect with customers in culturally diverse markets.

Marketing and expansion strategies

Summum’s overarching marketing strategy blends aspirational yet accessible messaging. By offering a mix of denim, casual, city looks, and party dresses, the brand appeals to a wide range of women. Digital campaigns and in-store experiences maintain a relatable and relevant image across markets.

In Germany and France, Summum tailors its marketing to resonate with cultural nuances. Collaborations with local influencers and partners ensure authenticity, while campaigns emphasize functionality in Germany and style in France. PR and influencer partnerships play a crucial role in building brand awareness and fostering connections with new audiences.

Trade shows and fashion fairs remain integral to Summum’s market strategy. While Germany lacks a dedicated trade fair, the revamped Modefabriek presents opportunities to attract German clients. In France, trade fairs are crucial for showcasing collections and acquiring new clients.

Measuring success and looking ahead

Summum measures its success by client retention and growth. The brand aims to reach 400 retailers in Germany and 200 in France within the next two years. As part of its growth strategy, Summum explores new opportunities, including accessories and jewelry, while continuing to prioritize sustainability and innovation.

To sustain its success in the Dutch market while expanding internationally, Summum focuses on continuous quality improvements and innovations in fabric and product technology. This commitment to excellence ensures the brand remains competitive and appealing across all markets.

With its outspoken designs, commitment to quality, and tailored approach to regional preferences, Summum is well-prepared and excited to expand its presence in the DACH and French markets. By blending timelessness with modernity and embracing cultural nuances, the brand positions itself as a valuable partner for retailers and a trusted choice for confident, active women. As Summum continues to grow, its dedication to authenticity and care will undoubtedly resonate with new audiences, solidifying its place in the international fashion landscape.