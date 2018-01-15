EXPERIENTIAL RETAIL EXPERIENCE SPACES at Show&Order

Nowadays, enticing consumers from their cosy homes into stationery retail outlets requires retailers to come up with something special. Show&Order therefore offers inspiration for creating experiential retail experience spaces that provide satisfaction for retailers and customers alike.

Show&Order, which this season takes place over six floors at Station-Berlin’s Kühlhaus just next to the Premium halls, therefore clearly stands out from other trade show concepts. With its extensive portfolio composed of 200 fashion collections from all segments, which are shown in context with retail experience products and concepts, the trade show wants to awaken new enthusiasm for the business of fashion.

The change of location has accordingly gone hand in hand with the metamorphosis of the Kühlhaus into an experiential retail experience space that does not resemble a traditional trade show venue so much as reflect the look & feel of a department store. The open, gallery-like floors, which will be named after international fashion metropolises, showcase the fashion brands alongside beauty products, interior and design pieces, stationery, books, art, music, fragrances and magazines, as well as innovative food concepts located in various experience spaces on the different floors.

In addition to lingerie by Stella McCartney Show&Order will feature brands such as Laurél, Jo Malone, Moschino Swimwear, Kate Spade New York Swimwear, Nümph and many more. The floors are named after international metropolises and reflect the individual flair of each city represented: New York, Milan, Paris, Copenhagen, London and, of course, Berlin itself. The goal is to offer buyers inspiration, stories and emotions on a business platform, to allow retailers to differentiate themselves from the global competition thanks to their individual offering and unique, buyer-centric concepts and activities.

DATE

16 – 18 January 2018



OPENING TIMES

16 – 17 January 2018

18 January 2018 10:00 – 17:00



LOCATION

Kühlhaus

Floors 1 – 5

Luckenwalder Strasse 3

10963 Berlin