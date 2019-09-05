Express launches collaboration with influencer Negin Mirsalehi

Express has partnered with fashion influencer Negin Mirsalehi on an exclusive collection to launch alongside New York Fashion Week. The American womenswear brand teamed with Mirsalehi to create a stylish and versatile line that takes inspiration from the influencer's personal career experiences.

The collection is comprised of over 50 classic styles that have been reimagined through a global lens. It includes a snakeskin pencil skirt, plaid boyfriend blazer, sweetheart knit sweater, wide leg jumpsuit and aSherpa jacket. Styles features bold prints, exotic patterns and timeless silhouettes designed to be dressed up or down.

The fashion collaboration is a first for Mirsalehi, who previously founded and self-funded a haircare line called Gisou, which is based upon holistic and natural principles of her Persian family beekeeping heritage over seven generations.

"Negin is an international influencer and an astute business woman with an incredible eye for what's next," Tim Baxter, chief executive officer of Express said in a statement. "It's this unique combination that made her the perfect partner for Express. Our collection with Negin is modern, wearable, and full of versatile pieces that make it easier for real women to navigate their experiences with style."

To promote the collection's launch, Express and Mirsalehi are hosting a fireside discussion on September 5 at Spring Studios, the official space for NYFW: The Shows. Stylist and TV personality Tan France will moderate the discussion.

The collection is currently available on the Express e-commerce site and select stores. Pieces range in price from 49.90 to 178 dollars and come in sizes 00 to 12.