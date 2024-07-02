Fabienne Chapot SS25: Summer Market

Dive into the FC Summer Market, where time melts away, and every moment is an adventure waiting to unfold. From lazy sunrise vibes to the electric buzz of sunny afternoons, it's a place where spontaneity rules and anything goes.

For the Spring Summer 2025 collection, Fabienne Chapot escapes to its vibrant and bustling summer market. A lively melting pot of colour, culture and community, thisis where the spirit of the season comes alive.

Credits: Fabienne Chapot

With styles to wear from sunrise to sunset, the signature look is part whimsical, part sophisticated. Statement prints are inspired by fresh fruit bowls, spicy chili peppers, ocean shells and the high summer sun. Crochet knits and easy co-ord sets can mix and match, while stripes are reimagined in unique colour options. Celebrating an explosion of tropicana tastes, the zesty palette includes tangerine, pink candy, green apple and purple grape, all grounded by earthy neutrals.

There's truly no place like a Summer Market, and no summer would be complete without it. It's where memories are made, friends are met, and the spirit of summer comes alive.

Credits: Fabienne Chapot