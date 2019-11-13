Facebook Pay launched for Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and Whatsapp

Facebook has launched a new payment method to be used across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and Whatsapp.

Facebook Pay allows users to add preferred payment methods which can then be used across the company’s four social platforms, providing “a convenient, secure and consistent payment experience”, according to Facebook.

The new payment method will begin rolling out on Facebook and Messenger this week in the US for fundraisers, in-game purchases, event tickets, person-to-person payments on Messenger and purchases from select pages and businesses on Facebook Marketplace.

The company said in a blog post: "Facebook Pay is part of our ongoing work to make commerce more convenient, accessible and secure for people on our apps. And in doing so, we believe we can help businesses grow and empower people everywhere to buy and sell things online. We’ll continue to develop Facebook Pay and look for ways to make it even more valuable for people on our apps."

The move comes as Facebook continues to consolidate its four social platforms and works on making commerce across them more frictionless. In March, Facebook added a ‘checkout’ feature to Instagram, allowing its users to buy items directly within the app.