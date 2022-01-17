FALKE Apparel & ClimaWool Autumn/Winter 2022/23

FALKE Apparel

The FALKE Heritage Apparel Collection for Autumn/Winter 2022/23 offers a variety of high-quality premium products for elegant and sporty looks. Soft, warming natural materials such as merino wool extrafine, cashmere and Pima Cotton predominate. Functional materials such as nylon are also used for a technical finish.

FALKE

Essentials Polo Shirts in Pima Cotton are the well-known FALKE classics that belong in every wardrobe, because they are uncomplicated styling partners. Cotton hoodies, sweatshirts and sweatpants in a loose fit can be casually combined with polo shirts. For a business look, extra-fine merino jumpers complement the essentials. Turtleneck styles and cardigans are also available in this material.

FALKE

Timeless Classics Wearable, timeless pieces are important in every collection. A sporty zip jacket for men with matching trousers stands for timeless casual style. A padded waistcoat made from recycled wool keeps you warm in colder temperatures. For the ladies, a wine-red turtleneck jumper with matching trousers is the highlight of the capsule. Here, too, a waistcoat made of recycled wool is offered in combination with sporty nylon. Particularly soft jumpers made of virgin wool with knitted structures and a cardigan complete the outfit.

FALKE

Luxury - Structures from Nature Warming cashmere and soft virgin wool meet in the capsule. For men, jumpers with stand-up collars or other collar solutions are perfect in winter with casual cashmere trousers. A hoodie provides a cosy look. For women, jumpers and trousers with special knitting techniques set the tone. Different styles can be combined to create cosy soft outfits and make homewear wearable in business as well.

Luxury - Rustique Particularly warm items make up the last capsule. Recycled wool and polyamide ensure a pleasantly warm feel. Looks reminiscent of Norwegian patterns adorn the styles for men and women. Dresses and skirts for women add a feminine touch and men wrap up in a warm jacket when it's cold. All in all, the capsule stands for a rustic look that goes well with rough boots and woolly knitted accessories in winter.

FALKE ClimaWool

The new FALKE line made of a climate-regulating wool-Lyocell blend

In autumn/winter 2022/23, FALKE is adding a new range of articles for men and women as part of the sustainable FALKE - WE CARE campaign, which stands for particularly environmentally friendly and socially responsible production.

FALKE

The FALKE ClimaWool socks combine outstanding functionality with subtle elegance and thus fit perfectly into the innovative and high-quality FALKE product portfolio. The particularly even knit of merino wool and TencelTM Lyocell ensures an ultra-lightweight feel for any occasion. The socks are temperature-balancing and reliably regulate moisture and odour. Their sophisticated material construction with Betaspun technology, in which polyamide is twisted with merino wool, protects the yarns from abrasion and makes the sock an extremely durable premium product. The women's version also features a plush sole for extra comfort.

For the launch, the line is offered in nineteen different colours. Once again, FALKE is demonstrating its colour competence in the legwear sector. In addition to a classic calf-length sock, a knee-length sock and a sneaker will complete the range. A pair of tights for women will complete the range later. The FALKE ClimaWool line can thus be combined with every type of shoe and outfit and is the new all-rounder for modern people with high demands in everyday life.

FALKE - WE CARE

For 126 years, the globally active family business FALKE has stood for modern legwear made of high-quality materials, manufactured with perfect craftsmanship and attention to detail. A deep understanding of yarns and manufacturing techniques, passed down from generation to generation and constantly developed, is characteristic of FALKE. However, anyone who chooses a FALKE product can not only rely on the brand's promise of quality, but at the same time chooses a manufacturer for whom socially and environmentally conscious action has always been a priority. All the measures that have been implemented in recent years and decades to increase the sustainability of the company and the brand are brought together under one roof: FALKE - WE CARE.