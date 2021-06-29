Delicate, light shades and colourful highlights characterise the FALKE Baby & Kids Spring/Summer 2022 collection. Divided into the three different capsules A Cosy Bubble, Pure Happiness and Young Craftivists, the collection deals with everything that makes children's and parents' hearts beat faster.

Dog lovers will love the cool all-over pattern of the FALKE Lucky Dog with lively little dachshunds. FALKE - We Care - Cotton ensures that the sock is particularly comfortable on the skin.

The FALKE Delicate Dot short sock is the perfect combination of girly design and high wearing comfort. The subtle dots on an elegant fillet structure are complemented with a ruffled edge and rounded off by the typical FALKE fit.

The FALKE Cactus Crowd socks are guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Cheerful cacti made from hairy yarn with funny faces and a colour-contrasting cuff make the socks a real eye-catcher. FALKE - We Care Cotton also provides optimum wearing comfort.

The FALKE Jungle Animals takes us on an exciting jungle adventure. From leopards to monkeys and parrots, a wide variety of animals hide in the jungle of the colourful 360° print. In addition to its brilliant colours, the sock also impresses with its classic FALKE fit.

Special Gifting

FALKE also presents great special gifting products for babies and children. The FALKE Baby Pigeon socks with a discreet knitted dove with an olive branch in its beak are perfect for a christening. The socks are also the perfect accessory for a wedding outfit for the smallest guests. Skin-flattering organic cotton, a soft comfort cuff, elastic zones in the ankle area and the perfect fit also ensure a pleasant feeling when worn.

Also made from skin-flattering and sustainable organic cotton, the FALKE Bear Hand puppet socks are a real highlight not only on the feet but also on the hands. You can also use the socks in the cute bear design as hand puppets for playing. Including a beautiful gift box, they are a great present for imaginative children