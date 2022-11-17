Falke ClimaWool – The new Falke line made of a climate-regulating wool-Lyocell blend

For AW22/23, FALKE is adding a new range of articles for men and women as part of the sustainable FALKE - WE CARE campaign, which stands for particularly environmentally friendly and socially responsible production.

The FALKE ClimaWool socks combine outstanding functionality with subtle elegance and thus fit perfectly into the innovative and high-quality FALKE product portfolio. The particularly even knit of merino wool and Tencel TM Lyocell ensures an ultra-lightweight feel for any occasion. The socks are temperature-balancing and reliably regulate moisture and odour. Their sophisticated material construction with Betaspun technology, in which polyamide is twisted with merino wool, protects the yarns from abrasion and makes the sock an extremely durable premium product. The women's version also features a plush sole for extra comfort.

For the launch, the line is offered in nineteen different colours. Once again, FALKE is demonstrating its colour competence in the legwear sector. In addition to a classic calf-length sock, a knee-length sock and a sneaker will complete the range. A pair of tights for women will complete the range later. The FALKE ClimaWool line can thus be combined with every type of shoe and outfit and is the new all-rounder for modern people with high demands in everyday life.

Falke ClimaWool. Image: Falke

Falke – We Care

For 126 years, the globally active family business FALKE has stood for modern legwear made of high- quality materials, manufactured with perfect craftsmanship and attention to detail. A deep understanding of yarns and manufacturing techniques, passed down from generation to generation and constantly developed, is characteristic of FALKE. However, anyone who chooses a FALKE product can not only rely on the brand's promise of quality, but at the same time chooses a manufacturer for whom socially and environmentally conscious action has always been a priority. All the measures that have been implemented in recent years and decades to increase the sustainability of the company and the brand are brought together under one roof: FALKE - WE CARE.