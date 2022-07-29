FALKE Daily Underwear launches in wholesale business

FALKE is now also launching Daily Underwear in the wholesale sector. Long-time retail partner Easton International is taking over distribution in the USA. The two new series follow the FALKE claim to accompany people in every step of life with new ideas and modern products. The shirts, tops, hipsters, slips and boxers are indispensable essentials for every outfit.

Daily Comfort

FALKE Daily Comfort hugs the body like a second skin. High-quality Egyptian cotton ensures this ultimate comfort and that extra of luxury. The underwear is so pleasantly soft that it flatters the skin especially beautifully. For ladies, a thong, slip and a hipster are offered, as well as a tank top and a crew-neck shirt. All are available in white, black, nude and camel. Brief, boxer, singlet and a V-neck shirt for men are available in grey in addition to black and white.

FALKE Daily Comfort Underwear

FALKE Daily Comfort Underwear

Daily Climate Control

For special demands in everyday life, the FALKE Daily Climate Control offers active regulation of body temperature at different temperatures. Innovative climate-regulating materials made of cotton and viscose ensure an optimal skin climate and prevent excessive sweating - ideal for active business people. For women, there are also a slip and a hipster in this series, as well as a shirt with a V-neck. For men, a V-neck shirt is also offered in addition to a brief and a boxer. All styles are available in white, black, nude and camel.

FALKE Daily Climate Controle Underwear

FALKE Daily Climate Controle Underwear

Egyptian cotton

Softer, smoother and longer lasting - these are the special advantages of Egyptian cotton. Thanks to the special climate in which the cotton is grown, its quality is outstanding. In addition, the soil is fertile and provides a good supply of nutrients.

The FALKE GROUP

The details make the difference between premium products and others. For 127 years, the German family company FALKE has been standing for clothing made of premium materials that are manufactured with the finest workmanship and a wealth of detail. Thanks to innovative ideas and backed by many decades of experience, FALKE manufactures socks and clothing in superior quality and contemporary design. Over 3,000 employees create premium products every day that are enjoyed by the customers and worn with great pleasure. FALKE manufactures trendy clothing accessories that are attuned to the individuals’ lifestyle and their personal culture and aspirations.