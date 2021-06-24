FALKE Men‘s Legwear Spring/Summer 2022

Rethink, Rewrite

Inspired by a blank sheet of paper, like the first page of a book being written, the FALKE Spring/Summer 2022 collection offers space for interpretation and reflection. Written paper, printed textiles in the form of newspapers, wallpapers or romantic writings of poets of former times, represent the focus of inspiration - the beauty of the printed.

Paper is also used as a reference material for new yarn possibilities and unique compositions, which characterise the collection together with natural materials such as linen and silk. In addition, sustainable yarns and recycled functional yarns were used, as sustainability as well as social and environmental conscious conduct are very important for FALKE.

The stylish and fashionable look of the FALKE Papier Maché sock is created by the sophisticated knitted pattern in a woven look and the smoothly contrasted elements of the heel, toe and cuff. The natural material linen in a subtle choice of colours makes for a particularly robust and additionally cooling sock for warmer temperatures. Reinforced stress zones and the perfect FALKE fit ensure optimal wearing comfort.

The print motif of the FALKE Inkblot sneaker sock stylises handwritten pages written in ink. The white base is printed from the cuff to the toe, creating an extraordinary accessory. Innovative technology, skilled craftsmanship and a high-quality material composition make the sock a genuine FALKE product.

The FALKE Sensitive Profile Fold combines a special look with excellent wearing comfort. Colour-coordinated contrast stripes on the outside give the sock a sporty retro look. Skin-flattering and sustainable organic cotton as well as the sensitive comfort waistband ensure pressure-free and comfortable support on the leg.