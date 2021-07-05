FALKE Women‘s Legwear Spring/Summer 2022

Rethink, Rewrite

Inspired by a blank sheet of paper, like the first page of a book being written, the FALKE Spring/Summer 2022 collection offers space for interpretation and reflection. Written paper, printed textiles in the form of newspapers, wallpapers or romantic writings of poets of former times, represent the focus of inspiration - the beauty of the printed. Paper is also used as a reference material for new yarn possibilities and unique compositions, which characterise the collection together with natural materials such as linen, hemp and silk.

The FALKE Poetic Cloud tights combine innovation and romance. Subtle micro-dots combined with a slightly contrasting all-over embroidery inspired by delicate lace give it an individual look. A playful romantic pattern also characterises the FALKE Fancy Boxing. The summery light look with transparent effects makes the short sock the perfect companion for summer.

Inspired by botanical herbaria, the FALKE Botanical Dye tights feature a fine and feminine floral print in the highest print quality. The FALKE Dried Essence socks also feature a variety of flowers. Valuable and soft cotton guarantees high colour brilliance and optimal wearing comfort.

Classic dots in the same colour on a structured background create the subtle but sophisticated look of the FALKE Grainy Dot sock.

The summery FALKE Cut-Out Garland sock convinces with its round cut-outs and colour intensity. A real eye-catcher that enhances any outfit.

The FALKE Arts Thread sock impresses with its tonal, unusual design - the interplay of a hole pattern and an ajour look in combination with a modern border with fringes. The use of organic cotton ensures a comfortable feel.

The exciting 3D structure of the FALKE Fluid Crease makes the fashionable sock a real highlight. The particularly feminine designed cuff perfectly rounds off the look. The graphic all-over pattern of the FALKE Turning Page is reminiscent of draped pages of a book. Thanks to the elasticated tulle base, the tights promise both elegance and comfort.