Fall/Holiday 26 trend: Tactile outerwear from Prada, Dries Van Noten, Chloé and more

In a digital-first age, the physical sensation of touch has never been more important. For the Fall/Winter 2026 season, designers are responding by prioritizing tactile, textured fabrics for outerwear. Embracing a broader folkloric trend, many of this season's coats feature artisanal, hand-crafted patchwork designs that blend various contrasting or complementary materials. Dense faux fur for coats trended this season, appearing fresh and modern in unusual patterns. Other collections featured classic plaids and tweeds for chic, ladylike styles, some designers highlighted capes as a key silhouette. The fall-appropriate color palette featured autumnal tones like brown, olive, burgundy, and grey.

Agro Studio FW26 by George Oxby & Angus Cockram

Credits: Agro clp F26 044 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Agro clp F26 101 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An extra-long broad-shouldered overcoat combining brown and cream plaid, herringbone and pinstriped wool fabrics. Icelandic sheepskin was used as a decorative trim.

Alberta Ferretti FW26 by Lorenzo Serafini

Credits: Ferretti clp F26 061 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A long, wrap-style design with an oversized shawl collar in a black and white bouclé tweed with a raw-edge trim, secured with a black tie-waist belt.

Diesel FW26 by Glen Martens

Credits: Diesel clp F26 102 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A broad-shouldered coat made from upcycled grey felt blankets with flecks of color, lined in blue denim with a matching tunic.

Emilia Wickstead FW26

Credits: Wickstead clp F26 057 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Wickstead clp F26 087 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A tailored coat DB 6-button coat with structured shoulders and a "car-wash" style hem in black and grey glen plaid. A broad built-in belt that cinched the waist at the back above additional panels of fabric.

Bora Aksu FW26

Credits: Bora Aksu clp F26 038 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Bora Aksu clp F26 101 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A short DB 4-button oversized coat in red and black houndstooth plaid with wide lapels and other trims in cream-colored shearling.

Natasha Zinko FW26

Credits: Natasha Zinko clp F26 047 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An upcycled long, brown and green plaid wool coat with extra-long sleeves and pinstriped panels of lining material patchworked in, accessorized with a broad black belt.

Burberry FW26 by Daniel Lee

Credits: Burberry clp F26 065 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A plaid wool coat in shades of burgundy and plum featured a large, burgundy faux fur collar, wide leather lapels, and a coordinating leather tie belt.

HUI FW26 by Zhao Huizhou

Credits: Hui F26 001 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Hui clp F26 098 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A wool coat in a patchwork of brown and tan plaid with horizontal bands. with horizontal color blocked bands at the hem in shades of green and tan.

Dries Van Noten FW26 by Julian Klausner

Credits: Van Noten clp F26 080 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A gold and green metallic slimline brocade duffle coat featuring nature-inspired prints, with a hood and traditional wooden toggle closures.

Chloé FW26 by Chemena Kamali

Credits: Chloe clp F26 107 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A coat with large utilitarian pockets and an oversized, cream-colored shearling collar and lapels, rendered in a patchwork of brown leather, suede and tartan wool.

Chloé FW26 by Chemena Kamali

Credits: Chloe F26 025 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Chloe F26 025a ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An oversized green and brown double layer plaid wool cape featuring a high-neck collar with a buckled leather strap.

Tod’s FW26 by Matteo Tamburini

Credits: Tods clp F26 043 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Tods clp F26 127 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An oversized black and white speckled knee-length curly shearling coat.