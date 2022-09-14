Fall trench coat and the magic of Cottagecore style with Yvette Libby

Countrycore, often referred to as cottagecore, is a fashion trend that draws its inspiration from simple, endearing, poetic rural life lived in harmony with the environment. This aesthetic, which has its roots in rural English and European life, embodies the idea of living calmly, reconnecting with nature, and appreciating the tiny, straightforward, but priceless things in life. It is not just a fashion trend. It allows us to step back from modern life and romanticize routine tasks like composing letters, baking, stitching, and gardening.

What better option than a lovely fall trench coat in cottagecore style as autumn approaches. We seem to create a timeless space with a strong personality around us thanks to these classic designs.

Beginning gently with the tailored trench coat "MASTERY" for your fall wardrobe:

Yvette libby n’guyen, courtesy of the brand

Cottagecore Style

Natural, intimate, and rustic beauty are emphasized in cottagecore style, which is influenced by nature. It is both vintage and nostalgic at the same time. For the past two years, this style has dominated social media, and it is still going strong.

The cottagecore may be in danger of being replaced by trends like light academia and dark academia, but who knows? It could be the last trend left.

The first justification is due to the cottagecore style's rustic, beautiful, elegant, and feminine appeal, which transforms women into muses and is sufficient to win over even the most picky fashionistas. The cottagecore trend is also quite environmentally friendly. Natural textiles and handcrafted accessories are preferred. Additionally, those that adhere to this fashion trend frequently purchase vintage or sustainable clothing and accessories.

"POKER RULE #85" - The perfect fall trench coat to celebrate individualism in taste:

Yvette libby n’guyen, courtesy of the brand

How to dress in the cottage-style

Clothing in the cottagecore aesthetic should stress simplicity, rusticity, and nostalgia as it highlights a straightforward country existence. To convey the idea that you live in the country, wear clothing composed of light fabrics in delicate hues and designs.

Cottagecore fashion is characterized by loose-fitting dresses, flowing dresses, flowy skirts, and puffy sleeves. Additionally popular goods are loose linen slacks, knit cardigans, cable knit sweaters, floral shirts, etc. Due to their adaptability, you can combine these products in a variety of ways to suit different occasions, seasons, and personal preferences. For instance, you can create a light, feminine style by wearing a puff sleeve blouse, often known as a peasant shirt, with a maxi skirt. You may put it along with skinny jeans or wide-leg pants for a cool and adorable look.

One of Yvette LIBBY's distinctive patterns, "LE LOUVRE," is appropriate for a variety of products for fall:

Yvette libby n’guyen, courtesy of the brand

Cottagecore in oriental style

Eastern countries' costumes are very appealing. All ladies should consider some Asian dress patterns since they can help you conceal physical faults while highlighting your abilities. Eastern country girls also have traditional fashions that continue to be an inspiration for many designers today. For example, Yvette LIBBY's Bà Ba collection was influenced by the bà ba shirt, a traditional outfit in the South of Vietnam.

The classic bà ba is fitted at the waist and has modest side slits that virtually embrace the body to highlight the woman's lovely curves. While keeping the gentle appeal of the oriental countryside shirt, Yvette LIBBY has successfully updated to fit contemporary fashion thinking. More importantly, all of these clothes are eco-friendly and authentically cottage-style, plus they were produced by sweet Vietnamese girls by hand!

Handmade accessories

Wearing handcrafted accessories with your clothing is a key component of the cottagecore look. The most useful accessories are those that are handcrafted and basic. To make your dress more adorable and break up the monotony, just a few sparse embroidery images utilizing real floral patterns will do. Your feminine and traditional appearance will be enhanced by headbands, bandanas, hair clips, earrings, and bracelets made of wood, dried flowers, or fruit seeds.

Artistic hand-embroidered wooden clogs will form a perfect duo with a bit of "unique" with your fall trench coat:

Yvette libby n’guyen, courtesy of the brand

Remember to wear your magic straw hats! They provide UV protection for your skin, and because you can wear them with so many various looks, they go with practically everything. You will look much cuter if you tie a ribbon under your chin.

The cottagecore trend always rules catwalks around the world, giving fashion enthusiasts a casual but still luxurious appeal, especially in the fall.