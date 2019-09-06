Fall Winter 2020-21 Key Women's Theme Direction

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an early preview of one of the key thematic influences for Fall Winter 2020-21 womenswear.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at an essential FW20-21 Macro Theme that will be inspiring your next women's ready-to-wear collections. Global Heritage taps into the growing consumer desire for authentic experiences and adventure travel, offering an outward looking vision that celebrates world cultures and puts a contemporary spin on artisanal traditions that can be applied across apparel, footwear and accessories categories. Our curated seasonal Macro Themes evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three aspects of Global Heritage. A multi-destination approach sees a fusion of cultural aesthetics applied to fashion product. Modern updates of traditional processes elevate print and surface treatments while textural handles create dimensional interest.

Apparel

Hand crafted knits introduce the artisanal effect to apparel via rustic, open weaves, expressive statement fringing and bold patterning that mix and match a variety of global influences. Long lines and layering are key with maxi lengths and elongating, tunic-style co-ords creating a relaxed wanderer vibe.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: M Missoni Pre Fall 2019, JW Anderson Fall Winter 2019-20, Tory Burch Fall Winter 2019-20.

Print & Materials

The classic stripe reflects the global perspective, referencing traditional weaving techniques and introducing a crafted quality to heavy weight materials while etched surfaces lend a linen-look rusticity to raw indigo denims. Undone yarns and fringed effects bring a softly deconstructed look to hand knits.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Anteprima, Di Ve, Shanghai Domore Import & Export, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

Footwear & Accessories

Authentic craftsmanship comes to the fore as footwear and accessories reference global making techniques. Woven constructions, whip-stitched leather worked uppers and DIY yarn-wrapped pieces bring a uniquely personal quality and a youthful appeal to statement products.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Christian Dior, Roksanda, Stella McCartney, all Fall Winter 2019-20

