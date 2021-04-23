Fall/Winter 2021: Women's footwear trends

Trendstop Fall Winter 2021-22 Women’s Catwalk Footwear Directions

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers the key footwear styles and silhouettes emerging on the Women’s Fall Winter 2021-22 runways.

Footwear design mirrors apparel for Fall Winter 2022-23, taking on key seasonal themes of comfort, gender-neutrality and a return to vintage aesthetics. Loungewear influences manifest in exciting and unexpected ways whilst styles that take the wearer from inside to outside, work to home, and day to night, illustrate the growing consumer desire for designs that ‘do more’ and have added value.

The Lounge Slouch

As loungewear becomes an increasingly important category in apparel, so footwear follows suit as designers seek a connection to new consumer mindsets. Boot shapes are reinterpreted with a lounge-like sense of comfort in mind, tapping into the seasonal trend of formal/casual integration. Leathers are gentle and malleable creating the slouch silhouette with directional colour exploration enhancing the contemporary feel.

Shagpile Comfort

Footwear takes the comfort factor to extremes with shaggy fur finishes and deep pile textures. The crossover between indoor and outdoor lifestyles continues as fluffy, tactile materials are applied to slipper-inspired flats and even heels. Open sandals are made cosy with luxe fur lined innersoles combined with chic upper designs that illustrate the translation of casual looks from day to night.

The Refined Masculine Vintage Shoe

The vintage revival gets a gender-blending update as classic masculine footwear is reworked for women. Penny loafers, lace-ups and hybrid iterations come in chunky proportions and smartly polished finishes. Exaggerated cleated soles and contrast stitchdown constructions hint at an underlying rebellious streak lending traditional styles an added appeal amongst the youth market.

