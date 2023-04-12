Fall/winter ‘23 runway trends: four key colors

Color choices in fashion are still dominated by what we witness in nature and then, in contrast, what we see on our computer screens. This season, there was a renewed interest in tailoring; with outerwear and separates most often executed in neutral tones, often in shades of beige and grey. More directional separates came in shades of rusty brown and orange. On the other hand, saturated brights were also key. Red was the most important, followed by a shade of bright green.

Red Letter Day

By far the most popular bright color, a vibrant shade of red dominated the runways of every major fashion city.

Christopher Kane #10

Image: Christopher Kane fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The designer showed a red patent leather skirt with a ruffled peplum and a grey boat neck sweater. A simple black pump accessorized the look.

Puppets & Puppets #3

Image: Puppets & Puppets fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Carly Mark, a full-length coat and bodysuit in a black and red snakeskin print and matching pumps, with a black knit bustier and a bright red cardigan.

Chanel #63

Image: Chanel fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Virginie Viard showed a bright red sweater and leggings in a waffle knit under a dark red dress with a red and white camelia print. Accessories included a gold chain belt and a dark red bag shaped like a camelia.

Rusty Nail

Rust is an orange-brown color resembling iron oxide. Its popularity as a fashion color has risen in recent seasons. It was used for a series of casual and weekend wear separates.

Blumarine #29

Image: Blumarine fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Nicola Brognano, a brown button-front ribbed top over a black lace bra and rust colored knickerbockers with belt detail. Accessories included a wide red belt with studs and caramel colored knee boots.

Ulla Johnson #01

Image: Ulla Johnson fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The designer used lacquered leather in tones of rusty brown and orange for a vest over a jacket with balloon sleeves and a tulip style skirt. Accessories included pumps with fringe and a satchel with a painted flower embellishment.

Benetton #45

Image: Benetton fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Andrea Incontri showed a rusty red denim jacket and skirt under a shearling coat in the same color. Red patent boots and a handbag completed the look.

Emerald City

Bright green reminds us of the power of nature and was a popular choice for fw23.

Ahluwalia #19

Image: Ahluwalia fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Priya Ahluwalia showed a bright green hooded coat over a sweater knit mini skirt and matching top. Accessories included black hose and knee boots.

Givenchy #35

Image: Givenchy fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Matthew M. Williams, a bright green turtleneck sweater and brocade knickerbockers with “bondage” straps. Brocade shoes, a bag with a shoulder strap, floral jewelry and mirrored sunglasses completed the look.

Anna Sui #05

Image: Anna Sui fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The designer showed a bright green long haired faux fur jacket over a floral print dress with mint green lace trim and matching leggings. Accessories included sunglasses and green patent flats.

Neutral Territory

Hermès #27

Image: Hermès fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski, a collarless wool coat over a corduroy skirt and shawl collared top. A metallic cap, brown suede boots and a novelty bag completed the look.

Rokh #15

Image: Rokh fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Rok Hwang showed a semi-sheer knotted top and pants with a folded waistband and elastic at the ankles. Accessories included a heavily detailed belt and gold jewelry.

Tory Burch #01

Image: Tory Burch fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The designer showed a fine gauge ribbed sweater and a wrap front skirt fastened with a kilt pin. Accessories included a chain bracelet, a handheld handbag and black riding boots.